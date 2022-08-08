Read full article on original website
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
Lady Tigers Basketball holds Youth Try-outs and has Surprise Visitor
Kristen Spolyar remembers what it was like to be a young basketball player growing up in Lebanon, looking up to the older players. So when the opportunity arose for her to speak to the next generation of girls basketball players at Lebanon, she didn’t hesitate to come address around 50 girls in grades 1-8 who were trying out for Lebanon’s Back to School, Fall and Winter Leagues.
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Brookston man is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a Purdue University student with a car. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Kalberer Road Tuesday night after a person was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said the driver […]
One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night. WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick sedan in Brookston Wednesday. The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer Road....
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening
10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsburg teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Brownsburg last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
1 dead in crash involving semi truck and moped
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The area around West State Road 32 and County Road 50 North was closed for a few hours Wednesday night after a crash that left one person dead. The Boone County Sheriff said that the accident involved a semi truck and a moped. They confirmed it was the person on the […]
Gallelli Real Estate sells Indianapolis-area auto store for $29 million
Gallelli Real Estate’s The Osborne Group has completed the sale of a single-tenant, triple-net ground lease of a CarMax Auto Superstore for $29 million. The two-building retail property totals about 55,536 square feet and is located within the Indianapolis submarket of Keystone Crossing in the city of Carmel, Indiana.
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
