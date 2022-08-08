ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

What do current Fresno State golfers think of LIV?

(KSEE) – Cameron Smith is the latest PGA Tour golfer to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It is being reported he will do so after the FedExCup Playoffs. Smith, ranked No. 2 in the world, just won the Open Championship last month. “It’s tough because I think it is good for the game, but […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Gracie Figueroa named assistant coach at Fresno City College

The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Gracie Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program. “I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be lead assistant for the women’s program at FCC,” Figueroa said. “With this position, I hope to share knowledge that I gained from all levels of wrestling. I also hope to continue promoting women’s wrestling in this division so it may continue growing nationwide.”
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
thesungazette.com

Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia

VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
VISALIA, CA
csufresno.edu

Here are the concerts you can attend in Fresno this semester

Music fans in Fresno have the chance to see concerts from famous performers like Ice Cube, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Wisin Y Yandel and more this year. Venues like the Save Mart Center and Strummer’s will continue to announce concerts throughout the year, but here are the musical acts currently planning on coming to town:
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers

Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets

Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

CHP Chase Ends On The 99 In Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP is at the scene of a crash that happened following a chase that started in Southwest Fresno and ended in Madera on Wednesday morning. The chase started on northbound Highway 99 in Fresno. CHP was able to successfully spike one of the tires of...
MADERA, CA
Madera Tribune

Central Valley receives $23 million grant

FRESNO — in an unprecedented agreement, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties joined forces with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation to apply for a federal grant in the Good Jobs Challenge and was one of 32 to receive a $23 million grant of the more than 600 applicants.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

'Unlawful censorship': California community college sued for banning conservative flyers

A group of conservative students has filed a federal lawsuit against their California community college after school officials banned them from displaying several flyers with conservative messages on campus kiosks. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of three students at Clovis Community College...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement

After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local tribes split on Prop 27, on-line sports betting | John Lindt

Well-known local tribes find themselves on opposing sides when it comes to hotly debated Proposition 27 on the ballot this fall. The proposition, backed by seven sports betting firms, would allow digital betting online in the state. Californians are already familiar with the debate from all those competing TV advertisements featuring tribal leaders his summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE

