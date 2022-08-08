Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Valley Children’s Stadium signage displayed ahead of football season
Valley Children’s Stadium is officially the home of Fresno State football. On Wednesday, the new name was finally displayed outside of the stadium. The Bulldogs will play at the newly named Valley Children’s Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1 as the ‘Dogs face Cal Poly to open the season.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Bullpups first day of school sees two seniors look to the future, reflecting on the past
The first day of school at Hanford High School Thursday was filled with excitement for students and teachers alike. Among the students, two seniors spoke about their accomplishments as well as their aspirations for the coming school year and beyond, during lunch break on campus. Cayden Muir is an accomplished...
What do current Fresno State golfers think of LIV?
(KSEE) – Cameron Smith is the latest PGA Tour golfer to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It is being reported he will do so after the FedExCup Playoffs. Smith, ranked No. 2 in the world, just won the Open Championship last month. “It’s tough because I think it is good for the game, but […]
Hanford Sentinel
Gracie Figueroa named assistant coach at Fresno City College
The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Gracie Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program. “I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be lead assistant for the women’s program at FCC,” Figueroa said. “With this position, I hope to share knowledge that I gained from all levels of wrestling. I also hope to continue promoting women’s wrestling in this division so it may continue growing nationwide.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sjvsun.com
“An embarrassment for the Red Wave”: Opposition emerges over Fresno St. stadium tax
One day removed from its placement on the November ballot, a first-of-its-kind, 20-year local sales tax to fund improvements for Fresno State’s academic and athletic facilities is already under fire. If voters approve the tax, the measure will enact a 0.2 percent sales tax in Fresno County, with the...
thesungazette.com
Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia
VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
The inspiring story of El Capitan High School's new principal
Thousands of students are excited to be back in the classroom at the Merced Union High School District. But for one new principal, it's also a dream come true.
IN THIS ARTICLE
csufresno.edu
Here are the concerts you can attend in Fresno this semester
Music fans in Fresno have the chance to see concerts from famous performers like Ice Cube, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Wisin Y Yandel and more this year. Venues like the Save Mart Center and Strummer’s will continue to announce concerts throughout the year, but here are the musical acts currently planning on coming to town:
GV Wire
Back to School in Fresno and Clovis: What to Know on Masks, Schedules, Campus Changes
The first day of the new school year is rapidly approaching for Valley students and school staffers, and with the new year comes new starting times and bus schedules, a new Fresno elementary, and a new gym at a Fresno high school. Many people will be glad to hear that...
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis
Wings are the thing. Wings of any kind are the thing. But where do you get good to great wings in Fresno and Clovis?. There are a ton of places to get wings. Almost every restaurant serves wings as an appetizer or the main entre. It's just that not every business has eatable wings.
GV Wire
Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers
Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets
Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
BBQ competition coming to Fresno County’s Kearney Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major barbecue competition is being held next month in Fresno County’s Kearney Park. The Fresno County Historical Society is hosting “The Great Kearney Barbecue Smoke Out,” which is planned for Sept. 24th at Kearney Park. The competition will host a mix of pros and amateur grillers keen to take the […]
KMJ
CHP Chase Ends On The 99 In Madera
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP is at the scene of a crash that happened following a chase that started in Southwest Fresno and ended in Madera on Wednesday morning. The chase started on northbound Highway 99 in Fresno. CHP was able to successfully spike one of the tires of...
Madera Tribune
Central Valley receives $23 million grant
FRESNO — in an unprecedented agreement, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties joined forces with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation to apply for a federal grant in the Good Jobs Challenge and was one of 32 to receive a $23 million grant of the more than 600 applicants.
Washington Examiner
'Unlawful censorship': California community college sued for banning conservative flyers
A group of conservative students has filed a federal lawsuit against their California community college after school officials banned them from displaying several flyers with conservative messages on campus kiosks. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of three students at Clovis Community College...
GV Wire
Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement
After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
Hanford Sentinel
Local tribes split on Prop 27, on-line sports betting | John Lindt
Well-known local tribes find themselves on opposing sides when it comes to hotly debated Proposition 27 on the ballot this fall. The proposition, backed by seven sports betting firms, would allow digital betting online in the state. Californians are already familiar with the debate from all those competing TV advertisements featuring tribal leaders his summer.
Fresno is hosting an $8,000 pro-level BBQ contest next month
The Fresno Historical Society announced it is hosting its first Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out contest on the grounds of the historic Kearney Mansion in September.
Comments / 0