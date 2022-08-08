The District on Main is trying to help 10,000 women in need and here’s how you can help! The downtown boutique encourages you to drop off gently used handbags and in turn, you’ll earn money off your new handbag purchase. You can receive up to $50 off any handbag priced at $250 or more with your trade-in.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO