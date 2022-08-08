Read full article on original website
Did You Know that Claremore has a Cancer Support Group?
The Power of Three Cancer Support Group has landed in Claremore! Their purpose is to help people both spiritually and emotionally that are dealing with cancer themselves, have a family member that is dealing with cancer, a caregiver, or even a friend. They meet the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6p at Vessel Church (1301 W. Country Club Rd.). For more information, please contact Randy Weierbach at 918-639-0402.
Donate Gently Used Handbags to The District on Main, Claremore!
The District on Main is trying to help 10,000 women in need and here’s how you can help! The downtown boutique encourages you to drop off gently used handbags and in turn, you’ll earn money off your new handbag purchase. You can receive up to $50 off any handbag priced at $250 or more with your trade-in.
Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club Announces Scholarship Recipients
Announcing: The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club Higher Education Scholarship Recipients for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year are:. Dawson Arnett from Shawnee will be attending Connors State College. Carson Draeger from Chelsea will be attending the University of Central Oklahoma. Hannah Henson from Tulsa will be attending Coe College, Cedar...
Claremore Chamber Welcomes Rogers County Pawn
The Claremore Chamber welcomed Rogers County Pawn as a new member this week! Located on East Highway 20, they have tons of cool stuff, from guitars and guns to flashy bling and electronics. Go see Joe and the crew for some great deals!
Claremore Chamber Welcomes Sugar Sugar bake shop
Sugar Sugar bake shop is the newest member of the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce. Haley serves up cookies, cupcakes, and other yummy baked treats…go see her! She’s in the Surrey Center directly across from Hillcrest. #eatlocal.
Wine & Jazz Festival Coming Soon!
We are excited to announce that The Stonebrook Project’s annual Wine & Jazz Festival will be held Saturday, September 24th, at the Bella Donna Wedding Chapel & Event Center, located at 2188 N. Hwy 167 in Catoosa. The fun begins at 6p!. The evening will feature an extraordinary lineup...
John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
Claremore Garage Sales this Week
We’ve got a few sales for you this week! The one north of town is a multi-family sale with a TON of stuff, so definitely worth checking out!. 14645 E 450 Road, 3 miles north of Claremore on Akin Road. Friday, August 12th. 14645 E 450 Road, 3 miles...
