Oxford, MS

WLBT

Mike Bianco extends contract with Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Ole Miss Sports, legendary Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach and recent national championship winner Mike Bianco reached a contract agreement with the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. Saturday Down South reported that Bianco’s contract extension will now run through 2026, which includes a raise...
WLBT

Judge denies bond for man charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Judge Gray Tollison denied bond for 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. on Tuesday. Herrington was arrested and charged with the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee on July 22. Authorities say Lee was last seen on July 8, and his body still hasn’t been found....
