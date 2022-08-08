Read full article on original website
Mike Bianco extends contract with Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Ole Miss Sports, legendary Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach and recent national championship winner Mike Bianco reached a contract agreement with the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. Saturday Down South reported that Bianco’s contract extension will now run through 2026, which includes a raise...
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond has been denied for the 22-year-old accused of killing one of his college classmates. In court on Tuesday, Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison denied bond for Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was a member of the LGBTQ community.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee appeared before a judge Tuesday for his initial bond hearing. Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, is charged with first degree murder in the case. The body of Lee has yet to be recovered. Lee,...
Judge denies bond for man charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
