Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank
MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while […]
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
Kurt Russell, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
32 arrested in Johnson County drug sweep, 17 remain at large
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin and Greenwood police departments announced the arrests of dozens of people in a drug sweep. The agencies have spent months conducting undercover drug buys and collecting that information for charges. On Aug. 8, they came together...
Prosecutor requests $50K to pursue death penalty for suspect in Elwood officer's killing
ANDERSON, Ind. — Although no decision has been made on seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of an Elwood police officer, the Madison County prosecutor has made a major step toward pursuing that penalty. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday told members of the Madison County...
Grant County Sheriff’s Department understaffed and underfunded
This from International Union Police Association Local #825 in Grant County: GRANT COUNTY, IN- Law Enforcement today is facing greater challenges than ever before. Officers are being shot and killed at an unprecedented rate. Officers are being vilified by much of the media and a few feckless politicians. Meanwhile, thankfully, the “defund the police” movement is dying a natural and anticipated death as violent crime has increased where law enforcement personnel have been depleted.
FBI unable to retrieve data from mall shooter’s laptop
The investigation into why a Greenwood man went to the Greenwood Park Mall and opened fire in the food court has hit a roadblock.
Indy funeral director shot dead by suspects in stolen car tracked by IMPD, FBI
The funeral director killed over the weekend was on the phone when he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot to death by two people traveling in a carjacked vehicle that was being tracked by police.
Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant roundup
A multi-agency operation resulted in 32 arrests in and around Johnson County Monday.
Four charged in connection to Indianapolis dog's death
Four adults are facing multiple charges after police say an adopted dog was found dead in a trash can.
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
Indianapolis man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 deadly shooting at a Broad Ripple pub. Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder after a two-day jury trial. Baker was also found guilty of being a habitual offender. In the early morning hours of Oct....
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
Antonio Wynn is the third man charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery back in March in Indianapolis.
Baby abducted from Kenosha, located in Indiana
Kenosha police were coordinating an Amber Alert for a missing two-month-old boy when he was located in Indiana.
Beech Grove basketball coach charged with possessing and dealing cocaine, suspended by district
INDIANAPOLIS — Beech Grove boys basketball coach and teacher Mike Renfro Jr. has been suspended by the district after he was arrested for possession and dealing of cocaine. Court records indicate Renfro faces charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and public intoxication after being arrested on Monday, Aug. 8.
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. […]
1 person shot and killed at Marathon gas station Wednesday afternoon, police say
A person has been shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a Marathon gas station on the city's north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
