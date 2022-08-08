This from International Union Police Association Local #825 in Grant County: GRANT COUNTY, IN- Law Enforcement today is facing greater challenges than ever before. Officers are being shot and killed at an unprecedented rate. Officers are being vilified by much of the media and a few feckless politicians. Meanwhile, thankfully, the “defund the police” movement is dying a natural and anticipated death as violent crime has increased where law enforcement personnel have been depleted.

GRANT COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO