Johnson County, IN

FOX59

Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case

LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

32 arrested in Johnson County drug sweep, 17 remain at large

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin and Greenwood police departments announced the arrests of dozens of people in a drug sweep. The agencies have spent months conducting undercover drug buys and collecting that information for charges. On Aug. 8, they came together...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Grant County Sheriff’s Department understaffed and underfunded

This from International Union Police Association Local #825 in Grant County: GRANT COUNTY, IN- Law Enforcement today is facing greater challenges than ever before. Officers are being shot and killed at an unprecedented rate. Officers are being vilified by much of the media and a few feckless politicians. Meanwhile, thankfully, the “defund the police” movement is dying a natural and anticipated death as violent crime has increased where law enforcement personnel have been depleted.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Beech Grove basketball coach charged with possessing and dealing cocaine, suspended by district

INDIANAPOLIS — Beech Grove boys basketball coach and teacher Mike Renfro Jr. has been suspended by the district after he was arrested for possession and dealing of cocaine. Court records indicate Renfro faces charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and public intoxication after being arrested on Monday, Aug. 8.
BEECH GROVE, IN

