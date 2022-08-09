ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Firefighters battle blaze at South Hall apartments

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in South Hall Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters were on scene before 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 3500 block of Gilleland Extension.

According to Fire Department spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger, when firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were spreading around the side and back of the quad apartment unit. She said crews had to stretch a hose down a long, steep driveway but were able to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were checking for hot spots Monday evening, and the Red Cross had been notified to assist displaced residents. All of the residents escaped the fire without injury, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

IN THIS ARTICLE
