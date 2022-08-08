ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. August 10, 2022. Anecdotal evidence on Tuesday suggested a high level of interest in this year’s primaries, with a number of people telling us their polling places were busy. That’s good news for Wisconsin. Final numbers aren’t set. That awaits canvassing of the votes, and...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. August 5, 2022. Editorial: State May Not Need All Those Cellphones. A billion here, a billion there; pretty soon you’re talking about real money. That oft-quoted phrase about government spending and the federal debt may never have been said precisely like that by the person to whom it’s been long attributed, Sen. Everett Dirksen of Illinois, who served in Congress from 1933 to 1969.
WVa gov issues state of emergency over corrections staffing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With staffing vacancies over 60% at two correctional facilities in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency Thursday that would allow the National Guard to help with the shortages. “These are critical positions and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. August 9, 2022. Editorial: Viable solutions needed for state to tackle homelessness. If state legislators are serious about finding a productive approach to growing homelessness in Georgia, then they must seek and uncover facts. That excludes listening to pitches for programs that offer unstructured solutions to a problem that has become a national crisis.
Delaware abortion helpline to provide free legal advice

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Justice is launching a helpline providing free legal advice about abortion access to people who live in and outside the state. Officials announced Wednesday that lawyers from a dozen private Delaware law firms will answer legal questions pro bono on the...
Police reform advocates call for meeting on new regulations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greater transparency is needed before Maryland settles on any eligibility requirements regarding who can serve on local police accountability boards, advocates for police reform in Maryland said Wednesday. Advocates criticized regulations proposed by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for police accountability boards and...
West Virginia lawmaker to become adviser to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Charleston-area lawmaker is stepping down from the West Virginia House of Delegates to become a senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice. Del. Larry Pack, a Republican from Kanawha County, announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the November general election. He was set to run against Democratic Del. Kayla Young after the lawmakers were thrust together to compete in a newly created district.
Gov. Kay Ivey's office dismisses rumors of health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office said Thursday that the 77-year-old governor remains “healthy and cancer-free" and dismissed rumors that she is having health issues. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola issued the statement after a week of rumors and media inquiries about Ivey's health and whereabouts....
Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

HONOLULU (AP) — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army's Pohakuloa Training...
Single-A Florida State League Glance

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
