Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
China's Huawei says first-half profit drops 52% as demand weakens
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions.
China’s Huawei says sales down but new ventures growing
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday its revenue fell in the first half of 2022 but new ventures in autos and other industries helped to offset a decline in smartphone sales under U.S. sanctions. Revenue fell 5.9% from a year earlier to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
ASIA・
Taiwan blames politics for cancellation of global Pride event
TAIPEI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan on Friday blamed "political considerations" for the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after it said the organisers had insisted the word "Taiwan" be removed.
Rail chaos as train companies warn against travel on key August dates
UK train users are facing two weekends of chaos, as the country’s top rail firms issue “do not travel” warnings for several August dates.“There will be no Southeastern train services running,” warned Southeastern trains ahead of Saturday 13 August. “Please do not attempt to travel by train on this day.”Serving London, Kent and East Sussex, it’s just one of the companies which will be affect by the Aslef train drivers’ strike this Saturday. The others are: Avanti West Coast (no service on 13 August), CrossCountry (no service), Greater Anglia (limited services), Hull Trains (limited services), LNER (limited services), London Northwestern...
Shipping disruption continues as Rhine water levels fall again in Germany
HAMBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have fallen again in dry weather on Friday, with some vessels no longer able to sail, shipping operators and brokers said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Arctic Is Warming Far More Quickly Than Scientists Thought, Study Finds
New research says the region is warming four times faster than the rest of the globe, yet another dramatic sign of climate change.
UK economy contracted in second quarter amid cost of living crisis – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists brace for long UK recession
German ex-leader Schroeder sues to restore official perks
BERLIN (AP) — Former German leader Gerhard Schroeder is suing to restore the perks he enjoyed as ex-chancellor after he was stripped of them by parliament following criticism over his ties with Russia. Schroeder, who was chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has long had a close relationship with Russian...
Troubled UK economy rides out Jubilee disruption, but recession looms
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by less than feared in June, when public holidays had been expected to exert a big drag, although sectors most exposed to a worsening cost of living crisis, like retail and restaurants, struggled.
Comments / 0