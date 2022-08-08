UK train users are facing two weekends of chaos, as the country’s top rail firms issue “do not travel” warnings for several August dates.“There will be no Southeastern train services running,” warned Southeastern trains ahead of Saturday 13 August. “Please do not attempt to travel by train on this day.”Serving London, Kent and East Sussex, it’s just one of the companies which will be affect by the Aslef train drivers’ strike this Saturday. The others are: Avanti West Coast (no service on 13 August), CrossCountry (no service), Greater Anglia (limited services), Hull Trains (limited services), LNER (limited services), London Northwestern...

TRAFFIC ・ 30 MINUTES AGO