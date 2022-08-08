Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Hope Health opens new facility in Hemingway, third one in Williamsburg County
Hope Health had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new facility in Hemingway August 12 and is set to start taking patients. The facility in Hemingway is the third in Williamsburg County, with locations already established in Kingstree and Greeleyville. “[This facility] provides health service, which is the first step...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Shelter pets of all ages need to be adopted into loving homes
The writer of a July 18 letter to the editor lamented the difficulties an older adult faced when trying to adopt a pet from local rescue organizations. At Dorchester Paws, those seeking to adopt a pet can complete the process the same day they contact us. We are an open-admission...
The Post and Courier
Awendaw's Blue Crab Festival returns Aug. 27
Let's get crackin'! The 25th Awendaw Blue Crab Festival hosted by the Town of Awendaw is set for Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 3,000 guests are expected to attend and feast away as hundreds of bushels of tasty, local Lowcountry blue crabs are served by the bucketful. This will be the first year the family-friendly celebration is held at the new event venue in the Town of Awendaw Municipal Park at 7997 Doar Rd.
The Post and Courier
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
The Post and Courier
SC utility co-op opens its $65M HQ campus in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER — Spanning 49 acres along U.S. Highway 52, a new headquarters is now serving as a state-of-the-art operational hub for Berkeley Electric Cooperative. The $65 million campus includes a warehouse for equipment, such power poles, transformers and a mobile generating station. It has enough parking and a maintenance building for the utility's fleet of some 250 bucket trucks and other commercial vehicles.
The Post and Courier
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
The Post and Courier
Charleston cultural advocate Pete Wyrick dies
Charleston publishing company founder Charles Lloyd "Pete" Wyrick Jr., who spent decades shoring up the city's distinct character, died on Aug. 5 at the age of 83. Wyrick worked expansively, if unassumingly, to offer a spotlight and a platform for the Lowcountry's artists and cultural leaders, as well as its intrinsic attributes. He did so through his book publishing company, through his arts leadership and through his advocacy of numerous local organizations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
1001 Wayfarer Lane, Charleston, SC 29412
Inviting lake front home on James Island in Bayview Farms with all NEW interior paint and new carpeting on the second floor. Bayview Farms offers some of the best amenities of any neighborhood on James Island including 3 pools new basketball court tennis court (pickle balls lines) playground cabana 5 lakes and sidewalks throughout. Zoned for Stiles Point Elementary which is a short bike ride away; the high school is a short walk. The home offers a completely remodeled kitchen and Master bathroom large garage with additional storage/possible office area (former model home) a lawn well a large covered wrap-around porch to relax on in the evenings and a deck overlooking the long view of the lake. The home is in an X Flood Zone so no required flood insurance The lot also has mature landscaping. Washer and Dryer convey. HOA is paid quarterly at $161 per quarter for total of $644. **A $1 600 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.**
The Post and Courier
In an unusually public archaeological dig, Beaufort residents learn about Scottish past
BEAUFORT — Blue-and-white Scottish flags fluttered from an information tent at the corner of Craven and Carteret streets. Beneath its shade, an archaeologist sorted pieces of 18th- and 19th-century pottery into piles, like with like. Another archaeologist sank his shovel into the soft grass of a public park. A...
The Post and Courier
Hot fun, cool jazz in Moncks Corner
It's going to be a cool afternoon of jive, bebop and boogie-woogie in Moncks Corner on Aug. 27, when the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) hosts its late summer jazz concert from 4-5 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 Highway 52. Headlining the show will be...
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.
It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...
The Post and Courier
Archaeologists search downtown Beaufort for one of the earliest Colonial settlements
BEAUFORT — Archaeologist Chester DePratter looked beyond the edge of the city. From the park at the bottom of The Point, he could see 5 miles down the Beaufort River. "This is the highest point around," DePratter, a research professor at the SC Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of South Carolina, said to colleagues who assembled Aug. 10 to learn more about his dig underway. "Can you see that hazy thing in the far distance? That's Parris Island."
The Post and Courier
Summons - Mary Elizabeth Ryan - Plaintiff
StateOfSouthCarolinaCountyOfCharlestonIN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS C/A NO.:2022-CP-10-2248 Mary Elizabeth Ryan Plaintiff v. Crescent Homes SC, LLC, et al, Defendant. SUMMONS(Jury Trial Demanded)To: Defendant Juan Garza Ramos YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Amended Summons and Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Amended Complaint on subscriber at his office at 15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston, SC 29401, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, AND IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AND DEFEND THE ACTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE RENDERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE AMENDED COMPLAINT AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. THURMOND,KIRCHNER & TIMBES,PA By: Jesse A. Kirchner, Esq., (S.C. Bar # 70479)15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston,SC29401(843)937-8000 jesse@tktlawyers.com Attorney for Plaintiff August 9, 2022 AD# 2017104.
The Post and Courier
PHOTOS: New paintings and murals at Kingstree High and C.E. Murray Elementary/Middle
A look at some of the new artwork at Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray Elementary/Middle School. Both schools are still a work in progress with paintings and artwork expected to be completed over the next few weeks.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
CALLOWAY, Sylvia Joan, 65, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. GARRETT, William, 96, of McClellanville died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel. HEZEKIAH, Sandra Jean, 71, of James Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MAINO, Lismore Thomas Jr., 85, of Mount...
The Post and Courier
Photos: Turbo Cone finds a home in West Ashley with soft serve
Now the only soft serve ice cream shop in Charleston, Turbo Cone delivers vanilla, chocolate, and swirled ice cream to lines every night.
The Post and Courier
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Changes to Charleston's late-night scene seem sensible. Others should take note.
Those who have lived in Charleston for more than a decade have watched upper King Street evolve from a sleepy, historic commercial district to one of South Carolina's hottest late-night party spots. This change has brought increased vitality to the street and more revenue into city coffers, but it also...
Comments / 0