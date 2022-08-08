ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides

By Claire Shoop
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

LeafSpring School now open in Cedar Park

The Cedar Park location of LeafSpring School opened June 15. (Courtesy LeafSpring School) LeafSpring School, a chain of private schools and after-school care facilities, opened at 11651 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park, on June 15. The preschool offers programs for children ages 6 weeks-5 years old as well as private...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13

The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup to be held Sept. 11

In April, certified divers from Texas and Oklahoma showed up to remove underwater trash in Lake Travis. (Travis County Parks and Colorado River Alliance) Travis County Parks and the Colorado River Alliance will hold the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup on Sept. 11. The most recent cleanup took place in...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Cedar Park, TX
City
Burnet, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill Country#Wine#Steam Locomotive#Urban Construction#Vehicles#The Hill Country Flyer#The Bertram Flyer#Sunset Express#Asta
Austonia

Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers

We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed. With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice. (Laura Figi/Austonia)
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A look inside the Hutto Co-op District

Growth is happening everywhere in Central Texas. New buildings go up, sometimes taking history with them. But in Hutto, the history and future are coming together.
HUTTO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Government Technology

Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway

Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

5th annual back-to-school bash gives back to the New Braunfels community

Free backpacks were given to children for the upcoming school year at the back-to-school bash. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) The fifth annual back-to-school bash took place on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Columbus Club Association of New Braunfels. The event, hosted by Go Green Botanicals, raised money for the nonprofit Pink Warrior Advocates and gave back to the community while allowing children and parents to prepare for the upcoming school year.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy