Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides

LeafSpring School now open in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park location of LeafSpring School opened June 15. (Courtesy LeafSpring School) LeafSpring School, a chain of private schools and after-school care facilities, opened at 11651 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park, on June 15. The preschool offers programs for children ages 6 weeks-5 years old as well as private...
Good Neighbor Fest coming to St. Marks wildflower meadow in North Austin on Sept. 24
Musicians will perform for attendees at the Good Neighbor Fest on Sept. 24 at St. Marks wildflower meadow at 601 W. Braker Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Emily Shaughnessy/Cut the VS) Good Neighbor Fest, a free community festival with art, live music, and family-friendly activities will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24...
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup to be held Sept. 11
In April, certified divers from Texas and Oklahoma showed up to remove underwater trash in Lake Travis. (Travis County Parks and Colorado River Alliance) Travis County Parks and the Colorado River Alliance will hold the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup on Sept. 11. The most recent cleanup took place in...
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
The Arboretum in Austin to host fall events starting in September
Attendees can make pet supply donations on Sept. 17 at the Pubs and Pints pet friendly evening at the Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Austin. (Courtesy The Arboretum) The Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 111A, Austin, is set to host two outdoor events in September. A night of fashion at Fashion’s...
Congress Avenue to close this weekend over possible filming
Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.
Leander ISD Clothes Closet to host free giveaway Aug. 13
The event will be held at two locations Aug. 13. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Leander ISD Parent Teacher Association and Clothes Closet will host a back-to-school free clothing giveaway Aug. 13. The event will be held at the north and south Clothes Closet locations for any students who reside within the LISD boundaries.
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed. With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice. (Laura Figi/Austonia)
KVUE
A look inside the Hutto Co-op District
Growth is happening everywhere in Central Texas. New buildings go up, sometimes taking history with them. But in Hutto, the history and future are coming together.
Why some worry living in Austin could become even more unaffordable
To give city parks a boost, Austin's Parks and Recreation Department wants to make it more expensive for developers to build homes, but some worry it'll make living in the city even more unaffordable.
Pflugerville-based Backpack Friends feeds thousands of area students
Backpack Friends volunteers fill food kits during Monday night packing parties. (Courtesy Backpack Friends) Tom Cottar officially launched the Pflugerville-based Backpack Friends nonprofit in 2018 with his wife, Heather Cottar, but they both said they noticed a growing need to feed schoolchildren long before that. A minister at Pflugerville’s First...
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
First United Methodist Church of San Marcos celebrates 175th anniversary
Two previous sanctuaries housed the church at the corner of Hutchison and Fredericksburg streets before the current one was erected in 1893. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The First United Methodist Church of San Marcos celebrated 175 years in the San Marcos community Aug. 7. What began as a congregation of...
Government Technology
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway
Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
drippingspringsnews.com
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
Traffic influx expected as Austin-area students return to school
AISD's Aug. 6 back-to-school bash included a safety summit for students. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin ISD will return in full force for first day of classes Aug. 15 and the Austin Transportation Department is expecting a commensurate increase in traffic as a result. The district is returning to all...
A heckin' good time: Round Rock and Pflugerville have many pet-friendly establishments
The cities of Round Rock and Pflugerville have several pet-friendly bars and restaurants where people can bring their animal friends. The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a wide selection of businesses from coffee shops to breweries to restaurants. Key:. A = Establishment serves alcohol. I = Pets allowed...
TxDOT seeking input on FM 973 expansion project
The project would construct a roadway, partially in a new location, between SH 130 and US 290. It would expand FM 973 from two to six travel lanes; three in each direction.
5th annual back-to-school bash gives back to the New Braunfels community
Free backpacks were given to children for the upcoming school year at the back-to-school bash. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) The fifth annual back-to-school bash took place on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Columbus Club Association of New Braunfels. The event, hosted by Go Green Botanicals, raised money for the nonprofit Pink Warrior Advocates and gave back to the community while allowing children and parents to prepare for the upcoming school year.
