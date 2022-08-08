Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
NBA・
Russell Westbrook appears to diss Lakers with new Twitter ‘like’
Russell Westbrook is crossing off yet another square on the offseason drama bingo card. The Los Angeles Lakers guard appeared to diss the team over Twitter this week. Westbrook “liked” a post that hyped up his stats in the last ten games of the year. The post also said Westbrook was not used right by the Lakers.
Kevin Durant Trade: Thunder Could Be Key Third Team
Oklahoma City has the flexibility to be the team that helps facilitate a Kevin Durant trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already
The proverbial hot seat is always quick to warm up in college football, but for one Oklahoma fan, Brent Venables is already on it. That's despite not even coaching a single game yet from the Sooners sideline. But it didn't stop one fan on Sooner Scoop from wondering what it would cost the school to ...
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Searching for Championship Mindset as Practice Moves to Rugby Fields
Brent Venables is doing whatever it takes to get his team to buy-in, including a brief practice voyage to the rugby fields.
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
RELATED PEOPLE
Justin Broiles Taking Pride in Playing This Year's Version of 'The Roy'
Superman's legend still lives on in Norman, and Justin Broiles is aiming to replicate the success.
Oklahoma WR Theo Wease 'Still Here, Standing Tall, Ready to Finish the Mission'
OU's offense will look to its senior wideout for both production and leadership.
With 15 returning starters, Oklahoma City Southeast is thinking playoffs
By Ross Lovelace Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Oklahoma City Southeast Spartans. HEAD COACH Matt Lane RETURNING ...
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0