Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Latest round of grant funding provides financial support for Maryland childcare facilities
MARYLAND- More support for childcare centers across Maryland is on the way as the latest round of Childcare Stabilization Grant Program funds are now open. The Maryland State Department of Education will distribute $50 million to address the financial burdens many child care providers are facing due to COVID-19 and now record high inflation.
The Dispatch
New Beaver Run School To Welcome Students Next Month
SALISBURY – After five years of planning and construction, officials say a school replacement project is nearing completion. This week, Wicomico County Public Schools (WCPS) Public Information Officer Tracy Sahler announced demolition of the old Beaver Run Elementary School is complete. A new school building, which was constructed behind the former site, is expected to welcome students in September.
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. Schools announce schedule change for start of 2022-23 school year
WESTOVER, Md. – After reviewing community survey feedback on a proposed “staggered start” to the school year, Somerset County Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will proceed with the schedule change. On Monday, August 29th, ONLY the following grades by school will report:. Deal Island Elementary:...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Public Library is accepting school supplies ahead of the school year
SALISBURY, Md. – The school year is less than a month away and teachers and parents are getting ready to get back to work. With inflation impacting prices, families in the area are getting some support. At the Wicomico Public Library, you can drop off supplies. “It’s unfortunate that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy
A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Culinary arts training applications open for fall program
The Central Sussex Job Training Center in Georgetown is accepting applications for its fall culinary arts training programs. The Now We’re Cooking program is designed for students in grades 9 to 12; the Adult Culinary Arts Training Program is for residents of all backgrounds who are underemployed, unemployed and/or disabled.
WMDT.com
Local organizations team up to improve living conditions for low-income, senior homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. – Two local organizations are teaming up to ensure more homeowners have access to safe and healthy living environments. Earlier this year, the Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS) board of directors donated $20,000 of their rehab fund to Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM). In June, SNHS submitted a grant application to its chartering organization, NeighborWorks America, to add to those funds. NeighborWorks American agreed to provide an additional $25,000 in grant money to CHM.
WMDT.com
Indian River School District looking to fill budget committee vacancy
Selbyville, Del. – The opportunity to get more involved with the Indian River School District is still available. The Citizens Budget Oversight Committee is looking for 1 person to fill a vacant seat. Officials tell 47 ABC that the position helps the district with financial advice. The board has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Agriculture Showcase event exposes farmers to new technology, scientific research
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Research and modern technology were the focuses of UMES’ 2022 Agriculture Showcase, providing farmers exposure to the latest equipment and crop studies. This year’s focus was on corn. “It’s a great demonstration of different sectors of the agriculture community coming together for the...
WBOC
Wicomico County Board of Ed's New Public Comment Policy Stirs Debate
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Board of Education's new public comments protocol limits the number of people who can speak at a board meeting to just 10. Those individuals must pre-register at least 24 hours before the meeting. If there are more than 10 people, the board says it...
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
Cape Gazette
West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program celebrates 20 years
West Side New Beginnings was formed in 1990 and became incorporated in April 1992. An executive committee was chosen to focus on the goal of WSNB to make the community a better, safer place for area youth and families to live. Our mission is to establish a cohesive network to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Georgetown East Gateway Project is Completed
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
Calvert Co. Educator named Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Ambassador
Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Advanced Learning for Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), has been selected as a Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Ambassador for the 2022-2023 school year. As an educator recognized with the DoD STEM Ambassador award, Dr. Ricks will partner with the Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC) […]
WMDT.com
First Look: New Beach Patrol Station Planned for Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, De- The Town of Rehoboth is releasing the latest upgrade plans for the beach patrol station on the boardwalk. The new facility is set to feature ATV launching pads and beach-facing safety equipment as well as expanded public bathrooms and ADA-compliant ramps on the first floor, with a state-of-the-art command center, locker room, and training facility on the top floor.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council tables request to get grant money back
The fate of a councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society has been put on hold by Sussex County Council. At its Aug. 9 meeting, on a motion made by President Mike Vincent, council voted 5-0 to table a request made by Councilman Mark Schaeffer asking the society to return a $2,000 grant awarded June 21 for a new air-conditioning system at the Marvel Carriage Museum’s new Western Union and train exhibit building.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware ranks 30th in the nation for child well-being
Delaware ranks 30th in the nation for child well-being according to a new survey conducted by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book tracks and measures the wellbeing of the nation's children by pulling data from both national and local sources. In Delaware, KIDS COUNT partners with local data resources such as the Delaware Department of Education and the University of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Board of Directors election results announced
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Election Committee has announced voting totals for the 2022 Board of Directors Election. As per Ocean Pines Bylaws, election results will be validated during the Annual Meeting on Saturday, if there is a quorum. If there is no quorum, the Board will call a special meeting to validate the results. The Annual Meeting is set to start at 9 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center.
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
The Dispatch
Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
Comments / 0