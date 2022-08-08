OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Election Committee has announced voting totals for the 2022 Board of Directors Election. As per Ocean Pines Bylaws, election results will be validated during the Annual Meeting on Saturday, if there is a quorum. If there is no quorum, the Board will call a special meeting to validate the results. The Annual Meeting is set to start at 9 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center.

OCEAN PINES, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO