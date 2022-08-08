Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Inmate death at Parma jail under investigation
PARMA, Ohio — Police are investigating an inmate death at the City of Parma Jail, which occurred Sunday night. The Parma Police Department said a corrections officer found Kevin Lowman, 29, unresponsive in his cell around 10 p.m. Police said staff performed live-saving measures on Lowman, and the Parma Fire Department responded to the scene. Paramedics then attempted to revive Lowman, but he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.
Code enforcement officers take man wanted for 2008 rape into custody
A West Side man who is wanted on a 2008 rape charge out of Cleveland was arrested Wednesday by city housing code enforcement officers investigating a trash complaint.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
cleveland19.com
Wickliffe traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of suspected crack cocaine, heroin
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe Police confirmed a late-night traffic stop lead to the seizure of drugs and the apprehension of a Euclid man who had a warrant out for his arrest. A patrol officer saw a car on SR-2 eastbound without a functioning license plate light going about 40...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police release body camera footage from operation S.T.O.P.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates learning more about who was behind the wheels of cars that speed off as police arrived to take down dangerous street drivers. Cleveland Police said on July 30, officers went to bust the suspects they say are troublemakers, causing chaos on city streets and putting lives in danger.
New I-Team video: Police work to ‘STOP’ street takeovers
The I-Team requested police video from what officers did last month in Operation S.T.O.P., which the city called Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
cleveland19.com
Parma man faces federal charges for conspiracy to commit arson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - – A Parma man has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson related to the destruction of a parking booth during the May 30, 2020, demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland, according to the Department of Justice. According to the indictment,...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
cleveland19.com
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
Parma man charged with setting parking booth on fire during Cleveland demonstrations
A Parma man faces charges after investigators say he set a parking booth on fire during demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland.
WFMJ.com
Warren woman sentenced after 9 month old ingests drugs
A Warren woman was sentenced in the Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident in April where her 9-month-old son ingested drugs. Police were dispatched to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the night of April 12, 2022 in reference to the child who arrived from Saint Joe's Hospital after ingesting drugs.
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
Lorain police release bodycam footage in fatal officer-involved shooting
The Lorain Police Department is holding a city hall press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding new details in last month's fatal police-involved shooting.
Garfield Heights man charged in pursuit that ended in crash in Lorain, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Erie County and leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash in Lorain, authorities said. Johnathan J. Bryant, 25, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, speeding, operating a motor vehicle...
Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The man charged in the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman made his first court appearance on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held for 20-year-old Demarco Jones, a Willowick native who was just 17 at the time of Tim Meola's killing. A Lake County Juvenile Court judge found probable cause against Jones regarding all murder charges and issued a $2 million bond, with the homicide charges now going before a grand jury as prosecutors attempt to try Jones as an adult.
4 arrested, charged in murder of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
Double-dipping dumpster diver arrested: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 23, police were dispatched to a York Road home regarding someone sifting through a garbage receptacle. An arriving officer was unable to find the suspect; however, security video revealed an apartment complex resident -- who had previously been warned against dumpster diving -- going through the garbage container.
Duo indicted on murder charges months after man dies of complications because of 2007 pistol-whipping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two Cleveland men are charged with murder in the January death of a 43-year-old man who died earlier this year from complications of a 2007 attack in which police said he was pistol-whipped. A grand jury Monday charged Nathaniel Stanley, 45, and Eric Torres, 34, with murder,...
