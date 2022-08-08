ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Police: Inmate death at Parma jail under investigation

PARMA, Ohio — Police are investigating an inmate death at the City of Parma Jail, which occurred Sunday night. The Parma Police Department said a corrections officer found Kevin Lowman, 29, unresponsive in his cell around 10 p.m. Police said staff performed live-saving measures on Lowman, and the Parma Fire Department responded to the scene. Paramedics then attempted to revive Lowman, but he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Cleveland Police release body camera footage from operation S.T.O.P.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates learning more about who was behind the wheels of cars that speed off as police arrived to take down dangerous street drivers. Cleveland Police said on July 30, officers went to bust the suspects they say are troublemakers, causing chaos on city streets and putting lives in danger.
Parma man faces federal charges for conspiracy to commit arson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - – A Parma man has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson related to the destruction of a parking booth during the May 30, 2020, demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland, according to the Department of Justice. According to the indictment,...
Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
Warren woman sentenced after 9 month old ingests drugs

A Warren woman was sentenced in the Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident in April where her 9-month-old son ingested drugs. Police were dispatched to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the night of April 12, 2022 in reference to the child who arrived from Saint Joe's Hospital after ingesting drugs.
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The man charged in the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman made his first court appearance on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held for 20-year-old Demarco Jones, a Willowick native who was just 17 at the time of Tim Meola's killing. A Lake County Juvenile Court judge found probable cause against Jones regarding all murder charges and issued a $2 million bond, with the homicide charges now going before a grand jury as prosecutors attempt to try Jones as an adult.
Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
