KWQC
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
ourquadcities.com
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
Vandalism 'indefinitely' closes Muscatine Skate Park
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 12 closed Muscatine Skate Park to the public until further notice due to vandalism. The skate park is located inside Musser Park. According to the City of Muscatine, staff discovered the vandalism at the park on Friday morning. Cinder blocks were found concreted to the ground inside the park, and a parking block from its parking lot was placed on top.
Herald & Review
Woman accused of pepper spraying another at Moline Wal-Mart
A woman remained in custody Friday, facing charges alleging she struck and used pepper spray on another woman in July at the Moline Wal-Mart. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Gabrielle Arrington, 31, Moline, with four counts of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege she hit a woman who was 60 or older about the head and used pepper spray on her on July 27 at the Wal-Mart at 3930 44th Avenue Drive in Moline.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had meth, cash near Bettendorf motel
A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop. Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say. He was in a 1998...
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
Denny's 52nd Street location in Moline closes abruptly
MOLINE, Ill. — Customers arrived at the Denny's on 52nd Street in Moline on Thursday, August 11 to find the restaurant closed. A sign was found posted on the business's door, which reads, "This Denny's is closed. Please visit our other location located at 8200 NW Blvd in Davenport," alongside a directive to contact the Area Manager for potential questions.
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Woman injured when she fell from car after assault; suspect jailed
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he drove away from an assault with a victim clinging to the vehicle. Gordon Skinner faces a charge of first-degree robbery, court documents say. On Monday Dec. 30, 2019, shortly before 6 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo police ride along program
Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
KWQC
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
KWQC
Davenport Police confirm shooting Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is confirming a shooting Tuesday night at Davenport Skatepark in Centennial Park. A TV6 Crew responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m. and reported seeing multiple police cars. Multiple police officers were seen canvassing the area. The area was also taped off.
KWQC
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car chase in Bettendorf Friday night. According to Bettendorf police, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. Officers say the van failed to stop and a short chase began.
KWQC
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
KWQC
East Moline police warn public of stolen checks
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect held woman at knife-point after he broke in through window
A 22-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat. Devan Barger faces felony charges of first- degree burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear, and a serous misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment, court records say. On Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 2000 block of Emerald Drive for a report of a woman being held against her will, arrest affidavits say. The victim said Barger broke into her apartment by climbing through the upstairs window, then held a kitchen knife to the victim’s throat and told her he would slit her throat if she yelled for help, arrest affidavits say. She “feared for her life and safety” when he held the knife to her throat, affidavits say. Officers found the knife the victim described in her child’s room. Officers then located Barger walking through the Casey’s parking lot. Once Barger saw the Davenport Officers behind him, Barger then took off running, affidavits say. Multiple fully uniformed Davenport Police ordered Barger to stop, but he kept running, affidavits say. Eventually he was arrested. He is being held on a total $26,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.
KWQC
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jack Hillburn, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel...
