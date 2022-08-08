ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 14

Allen Lyon
3d ago

Hmm.... the GOP voted for a 1.5 trillion tax give away for corporations .. but voted against a bill that contains funding for climate change, Medicare to negotiate prices on prescription drugs, and $300 billion to pay towards the National Debt..... this version of the GOP needs to just go away.

Reply
7
AP_001504.fcebd40911b3483b93f2bf2599e4f3e5.1323
4d ago

Chucky has no memory of the past recessions when his party ruled.

Reply(2)
16
Todd Shultz
4d ago

Grassley knows what is going to do to our economy. His plan was a good idea. To bad the thick head side, Democrats can't see it.

Reply(4)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
People

Nancy Pelosi Says China 'Made a Big Fuss' About Taiwan Visit but Didn't 'Say Anything When the Men Came'

Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday as part of her defiant visit to the island that China claims as part of its territory. China's strong objection to the House speaker's trip, which made her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter century, came with warnings and ignited concerns among the American military as well as inside President Joe Biden's White House.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Iowa Senate#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S Senate#Democrats#House#American#A University Of Chicago#The Dependent Care Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
The Independent

Trump did not offer ‘nuclear codes’ in fundraising email, fact-check finds

Reports that former president Donald Trump’s political action committee shared nuclear codes in a fundraising email have been debunked. An image purporting to show a fundraising appeal under Mr Trump’s name on Thursday was found to have been fake, according to a fact check by the Associated Press. The email in the altered image - which was never actually sent by the Save America Pac - stated “The nuke codes are 15-25-50-80” and asked if Mr Trump could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from $15 to $80. “Trump’s team did not send that email, a representative...
POTUS
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA
Stereogum

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is currently on his This Is Not A Drill tour, which CNN recently covered in a segment with anchor Michael Smerconish. During Smerconish’s interview with Waters, the host questioned the overtly political elements of Waters’ set, particularly one where Waters displays a “War Criminals” montage with a photo of Joe Biden. “Well, he’s fueling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start,” Waters replied. “That’s a huge crime. Why won’t the United States Of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy