Read full article on original website
Related
22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake
A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday. Authorities went to a home on the...
willmarradio.com
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
fox9.com
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with boat being hauled on Hwy 371 in Nisswa
NISSWA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a boat being hauled by a driver on Highway 371 in north-central Minnesota. The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the City of Nisswa, north of Brainerd. Troopers say the motorcyclist,...
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist dies after hitting boat on trailer in Nisswa
NISSWA, Minn. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a boat on a trailer in Nisswa Saturday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol said 26-year-old Alex Nelson was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 371 just after 7 p.m. A 62-year-old St. Paul man attempting to cross Highway 371 at Nashway Road pulled into Nelson's path, according to the state patrol.Nelson hit a boat being towed by the 62-year-old. The state patrol said Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.The 62-year-old was not injured.
bulletin-news.com
Motorcycle racer killed in crash at Brainerd International Raceway
A retaining wall at Brainerd International Raceway was struck by a motorbike driven by a 50-year-old New Yorker, who died in the accident. The collision was reported at BIR, north of Baxter, at 3:45 p.m. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office arrived. The motorcycle rider crashed into a retaining wall while competing in a qualification race for the MotoAmerica Superbikes competition, according to the sheriff’s office.
lptv.org
Enjoying Boat Life on Whitefish Chain Near Crosslake
Boating season is at its absolute peak right now as the middle of August approaches, making it the perfect time to get up to Crosslake to experience one of the most beautiful and highly recognized lake chain communities in the state, the Whitefish Chain. With over 14 different lakes to...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lptv.org
Lakes Area Music Festival Puts on a Show with Brainerd Block Party
On Monday night in Brainerd, world-class classical music could be heard echoing through the streets as the Lakes Area Music Festival put on a block party in a downtown parking lot. A number of years ago, South 6th Street downtown went under construction. Now that it has been revamped and...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country Singer Pens Song About Losing His Grandparents from Wadena, Minnesota
Whoever says TikTok is a waste of time, isn't using the app right. This past Monday (August 8th) I was scrolling my "For You" page when a video of a man hearing his own song on the radio popped up. As I watched his heartfelt reaction to hearing his song get played, I realized the song was about Wadena, Minnesota.
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota
A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.
lptv.org
2022 MN Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8, with all precincts reporting:
lptv.org
Lakewood Health System Receives Silver Quality Award for Care Center
Lakewood Health System in Staples has picked up a big honor for their care center. The achievement celebrates the commitment to improving quality of care for individuals with disabilities in long-term and post-acute care. After receiving a Silver – Achievement in Quality award from the American Health Care Association and...
Comments / 0