Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
‘Set the record straight’: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office responds to questions, rumors about her health
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Communications Director responded Thursday, August 11, 2022, to media, including WBRC FOX6 News, concerning questions about the Governor’s health and whereabouts. Multiple people have told our reporters that the Governor was in the hospital this week, and has been sick. Over...
wbrc.com
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
wbrc.com
Gov. Ivey signs joint letter asking Pres. Biden to lift vaccine mandate on international travel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey joined in a joint letter with 16 other Republican governors, in asking President Biden to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on international travel to the United States. Here is the full letter:. Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:. “Yet again, I’m proud...
wbrc.com
Virtual learning schools seeing increased enrollment in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As students across the state head back to classes this week with COVID-19 precautions and new school safety plans in place, a number of students will log on to their computers for their first day of classes, this time by choice. “My opinion, it still works...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
David Swift extradited to Tennessee, arraignment tomorrow
Back to School for Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa Co. Schools. Credit Expert: Hands Down The Best Card of 2022CompareCredit.com|
wbrc.com
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
wbrc.com
Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans expansion creating 415 jobs in East Ala.
ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years, according to Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Wellborn Cabinet’s plan is to construct and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford...
wbrc.com
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
wbrc.com
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Scattered heavy downpours, isolated storms through Thursday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cool front moving slowly southward across the state continues to spark scattered showers and isolated storms. So far, they have behaved, but I can’t completely rule out a strong wind producer or one that causes localized flooding. Pay attention to any alerts you might receive via the WBRC First Alert Weather App and track the activity while you are on the go by using the radar. Scattered rain and storms look to persist through 10 p.m. and then decrease in coverage. Areas of fog could form overnight too.
wbrc.com
22-year-old Kentucky man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old Kentucky man was killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Cullman County on Monday, August 8, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Conor J. Nelis, 22, was killed when the SUV, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a man driving a Mack truck. Three other people in the SUV were injured and taken to hospitals.
Comments / 0