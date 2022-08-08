ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Virtual learning schools seeing increased enrollment in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As students across the state head back to classes this week with COVID-19 precautions and new school safety plans in place, a number of students will log on to their computers for their first day of classes, this time by choice. “My opinion, it still works...
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans expansion creating 415 jobs in East Ala.

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years, according to Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Wellborn Cabinet’s plan is to construct and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford...
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
FIRST ALERT: Scattered heavy downpours, isolated storms through Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cool front moving slowly southward across the state continues to spark scattered showers and isolated storms. So far, they have behaved, but I can’t completely rule out a strong wind producer or one that causes localized flooding. Pay attention to any alerts you might receive via the WBRC First Alert Weather App and track the activity while you are on the go by using the radar. Scattered rain and storms look to persist through 10 p.m. and then decrease in coverage. Areas of fog could form overnight too.
22-year-old Kentucky man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old Kentucky man was killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Cullman County on Monday, August 8, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Conor J. Nelis, 22, was killed when the SUV, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a man driving a Mack truck. Three other people in the SUV were injured and taken to hospitals.
