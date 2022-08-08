BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cool front moving slowly southward across the state continues to spark scattered showers and isolated storms. So far, they have behaved, but I can’t completely rule out a strong wind producer or one that causes localized flooding. Pay attention to any alerts you might receive via the WBRC First Alert Weather App and track the activity while you are on the go by using the radar. Scattered rain and storms look to persist through 10 p.m. and then decrease in coverage. Areas of fog could form overnight too.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO