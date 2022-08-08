ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Make These Four Appointments for Your Child as School Begins

As summer is coming to an end and the school year is beginning, parents may be thinking about steps they can take to protect their child’s health this academic year. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham are here to help with their recommendations for four appointments parents should get their child to this summer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Rana, Matthews receive R01 to help end the HIV epidemic in Alabama

Two University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases faculty have received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to help end HIV in five Alabama counties. Associate Professors Aadia Rana, M.D., and Lynn Matthews, M.D., MPH, will work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Health experts say we could be in for a bad flu season

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts are bracing for what they say could be an active flu season. They are basing this information on data they are already seeing in Australia. Flu cases there are outpacing pre-pandemic levels. Health experts are keeping an eye on Australia where the number...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
