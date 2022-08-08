Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Birmingham woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph talks with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas...
Make These Four Appointments for Your Child as School Begins
As summer is coming to an end and the school year is beginning, parents may be thinking about steps they can take to protect their child’s health this academic year. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham are here to help with their recommendations for four appointments parents should get their child to this summer.
Rana, Matthews receive R01 to help end the HIV epidemic in Alabama
Two University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases faculty have received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to help end HIV in five Alabama counties. Associate Professors Aadia Rana, M.D., and Lynn Matthews, M.D., MPH, will work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and...
Health experts say we could be in for a bad flu season
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts are bracing for what they say could be an active flu season. They are basing this information on data they are already seeing in Australia. Flu cases there are outpacing pre-pandemic levels. Health experts are keeping an eye on Australia where the number...
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
OPINION: Birmingham crime rate poor reflection on entire Alabama Criminal Justice System
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco If you asked most Alabama residents, they favor less government at all levels, from the White House down to City Hall. The one role they ask of their civic leadership is the most important priority, and that is public safety. Unfortunately, with all of Alabama’s […]
Stillman College Giving Away Needed Sanitary Items In Tuscaloosa
It's back-to-school season in West Alabama and Stillman College is doing its part to help the community stay safe this upcoming school year. Many may feel like we're out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC data tracker, nationwide COVID-19 cases are just over 90,000,000.
‘They just don’t care:’ Neighbors in North Birmingham frustrated over road hazards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in North Birmingham tell CBS 42 they feel like the city doesn’t care about their road conditions, after large potholes and other road hazards have been marked with cones for months. “We have several streets in this area that either have a hole in them or a soon to be […]
Community hopes programs with Birmingham Police prevent violence in neighborhoods
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Druid Hills Neighborhood are willing to do anything to keep their community safe. Charlie Williams is the President of the Neighborhood Association. He said the community has a good working relationship with the police, but that relationship works both ways. “Particularly with our...
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
Birmingham construction workers trapped 60 feet in air for 2 hours when lift malfunctioned
Two Dunn Building Company workers were trapped 60 feet in the air for about two hours in Birmingham Wednesday when their lift malfunctioned. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. The location was a self-storage building in the 900 block of 28th Street North.
RMC Board of Directors and Leadership Team Announced Strategic Exploration Process
Anniston, AL – The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and leadership team announced today that they have launched a strategic exploration process to determine if a potential partner could help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from her second day of school but couldn’t find her!. To make matters worse, the mom said school leaders were stumped too!. It’s 3 p.m. on...
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
WVTM13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. At a meeting Thursday, they debated bids to give the Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla a makeover.
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
Birmingham Urban League to suspend COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday its plan to temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. The Birmingham Urban League, a community-based organization, said it will continue to...
COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This August marks the third first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Glen Iris Elementary School, staff is doing everything they can to ensure students and staff members are healthy. Students are still social distancing, air purifiers are located in every classroom and teachers...
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
