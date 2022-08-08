GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week nine of Tee Time brings Chris Pinson back to Gainesville for the final chapter of TV20′s summer golf series, Pinson vs. The Pro. Chris has the honor of kicking off the most challenging part of the series against the Assistant Pro at Mark Bostick Golf Course, Tyler Chandler. The two go head-to-head on the par 3, 15th hole. At roughly 160 yards, the two take aim and swing their best swing in an effort to make the green and have a birdie putt.

