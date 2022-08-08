ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

UF’s Torrence a force for the Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are downplaying the chances of the Gator football team this fall. One player, however, is carrying a lot of preseason buzz and unanimous praise. But you’ll never see his stats in a box score. Offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence is Florida’s only preseason...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida and Georgia will reportedly be allowed to host recruits at rivalry game in Jacksonville

Florida and Georgia have one of the SEC’s best rivalry games, which is played annually in Jacksonville. The fact that it is a neutral-site game is a subject of debate every offseason, as many want it to be a home-and-home series with games hosted on campus. A big reason for that is both schools would then be allowed to host recruits for that matchup.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Columbia Tigers

COLUMBIA, Fla. (WCJB) - Success on the gridiron is never guaranteed. It must be earned every season. For the Columbia Tigers, the first step in the right direction happens in the offseason. “Winter conditioning, spring practice, and even our summer workouts, our guys have really bought in,” said Columbia Head...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gators enjoying level of attention to detail in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Whether you’re talking about the size of Billy Napier’s support staff or the depth of his coaching staff, it’s pretty clear this Gator football program is like Noah’s Ark--they have two of everything. Napier is building his football team like it’s a Fortune...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida football: We’ve got to stop saying UCF is better than Florida

Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown to Kickoff: Dunnellon Tigers

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Becoming successful is one of the toughest things to do in life or sports, but sustaining it is even harder. At Dunnellon High School, the Tigers have achieved a winning season for the past decade and don’t plan on slowing down. “They say you play...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Tee Time Week Nine: Pinson vs. The Pro (Mark Bostick)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week nine of Tee Time brings Chris Pinson back to Gainesville for the final chapter of TV20′s summer golf series, Pinson vs. The Pro. Chris has the honor of kicking off the most challenging part of the series against the Assistant Pro at Mark Bostick Golf Course, Tyler Chandler. The two go head-to-head on the par 3, 15th hole. At roughly 160 yards, the two take aim and swing their best swing in an effort to make the green and have a birdie putt.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Lake Weir Hurricanes

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake Weir Hurricanes are tired of getting chewed up and spit out--not to mention shut out. After getting blanked in each of their final five games of last season, the program seeks a turnaround in new head coach Jason Roberts. “I knew about Lake Weir, I...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Florida Gateway College held a summer commencement for the first time

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College held its first summer commencement exercise Tuesday night. 80 students graduated this evening at the Howard Center. In the past, they would have walked in the spring or had to wait until the end of fall. FGC President Lawrence Barrett announced during...
LAKE CITY, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?

Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson coach faces additional charges

Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

“What’s Up” with WIND FM 8/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all nature lovers!. Learn about an outdoor expo in Marion County and some of the best lessons we learned from the internet. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND FM. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
24hip-hop.com

Floyd Ro: The Rapper’s Rapper – A Motivated Artist from Central Florida

There’s an artist from Central Florida that has been dubbed, The Rapper’s Rapper. He has steadily made his mark on the industry with his high-energy flows and vivid wordplay. His name is Floyd Ro, and his mother worked hard to keep he and his sister out of trouble as much as she could growing up in Ocala, FL.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
MELROSE, FL
Ocala Gazette

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

NCFL school districts face the fallout of teacher shortages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sign that reads “Now hiring! Substitute Teachers” hangs over the fence of Littlewood Elementary School as students make their return for the new school year. While most students would expect to come face-to-face with their permanent teacher on their first day, that wasn’t...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

