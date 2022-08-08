ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BGR.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix

Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now

Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?

HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
TV SERIES
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
TV SERIES
Distractify

HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why

Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Gray Man’ closing in on Netflix’s all-time Top 5

It may not have been because of the reviews, but we all knew that reviews never had anything to do with the special sauce for streaming success anyway; indeed, The Gray Man, the latest action thriller from the Russo brothers, has continued its ascent up the Netflix ladder, currently sitting at the sixth most viewed Netflix movie within the first 28 days of its release, right above The Unforgivable and just below fellow Russo action flick Extraction.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
Netflix
Popculture

Netflix Canceled Another Show Without You Realizing It

Netflix has a tendency to just stop making the shows you love without news ever formally revealing that the company canceled it. The company doesn't want to share that a project failed by having it plastered in Hollywood trades, and creators just want to move on to what's next without the rejection being advertised. U.S. fans of the show Standing Up might be wondering when Season 2 is coming out, but we're sad to report that, despite word not making it to major American outlets, the show was quietly canceled earlier in 2022.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The best HBO Max originals and where to watch them

HBO Max has undergone a lot of changes in the two-ish years since it launched in May 2020. At launch, the service struggled to distinguish itself for many consumers from HBO (an understandable point of confusion), and it’s been a long road to its current status as one of the better streaming libraries available.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Canceled an Acclaimed Creator's New Show

Netflix has been navigating tough terrain in 2022, due to missed subscription targets and a tanking stock price. One of the streaming service's responses to the turmoil was to cancel a ton of shows, including numerous animated shows that were in development. While we here at PopCulture.com and other mainstream outlets covered the scrapping of shows like Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire and Meghan Markle's Pearl, another important project was nixed to minimal attention from news sites, us included.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
MOVIES

