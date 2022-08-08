Read full article on original website
Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix
Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why
Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Are You Streaming Too Much? What the Discovery+/HBO Max Mashup Means
If that ever-growing cable and streaming services bill has you thinking twice, the latest news out of media giant Warner Bros. Discovery may put you over the edge – and considering cutting back on your media consumption. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery has two streaming services as it competes...
‘The Gray Man’ closing in on Netflix’s all-time Top 5
It may not have been because of the reviews, but we all knew that reviews never had anything to do with the special sauce for streaming success anyway; indeed, The Gray Man, the latest action thriller from the Russo brothers, has continued its ascent up the Netflix ladder, currently sitting at the sixth most viewed Netflix movie within the first 28 days of its release, right above The Unforgivable and just below fellow Russo action flick Extraction.
Netflix Canceled Another Show Without You Realizing It
Netflix has a tendency to just stop making the shows you love without news ever formally revealing that the company canceled it. The company doesn't want to share that a project failed by having it plastered in Hollywood trades, and creators just want to move on to what's next without the rejection being advertised. U.S. fans of the show Standing Up might be wondering when Season 2 is coming out, but we're sad to report that, despite word not making it to major American outlets, the show was quietly canceled earlier in 2022.
'I Just Killed My Dad' is Netflix's latest true-crime series not to watch with the whole family
As titles not to watch with the kids go, "I Just Killed My Dad" has to rank pretty high on the list. Yet there are enough twists in Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries to keep audiences engaged, with another sensational case that's more of a whydunit -- given the killer's immediate confession -- than who.
2 shows are dominating the global Netflix Top 10 list right now
For the second week in a row, the weekly Top 10 list of Netflix shows around the world is topped by Virgin River, season four of which just hit the streaming service on July 20. The romantic drama, based on a series of novels from author Robynn Carr, posted 87.9...
A long-awaited sci-fi sequel that splashed the cash saves the past on streaming
10 years after one of the most underwhelming sequels in recent memory, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones finally reunited for Men in Black III, which was a great deal better than a lot of people were expecting it to be. While the first installment still ranks as one of...
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney plans to raise the cost to stream your favorite shows on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year, as the company beat Netflix in total number of subscribers for the first time ever. Disney announced widespread price hikes, during its third quarter...
The best HBO Max originals and where to watch them
HBO Max has undergone a lot of changes in the two-ish years since it launched in May 2020. At launch, the service struggled to distinguish itself for many consumers from HBO (an understandable point of confusion), and it’s been a long road to its current status as one of the better streaming libraries available.
Netflix Canceled an Acclaimed Creator's New Show
Netflix has been navigating tough terrain in 2022, due to missed subscription targets and a tanking stock price. One of the streaming service's responses to the turmoil was to cancel a ton of shows, including numerous animated shows that were in development. While we here at PopCulture.com and other mainstream outlets covered the scrapping of shows like Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire and Meghan Markle's Pearl, another important project was nixed to minimal attention from news sites, us included.
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
