Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
Birmingham Police locate missing elderly man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say Willie Sole has been located and is safe. Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham. He is...
2nd suspect charged in shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge that hurt innocent bystander
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Tuscaloosa restaurant and lounge that injured an innocent bystander. The gunfire rang out about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Spades on Culver Road. Authorities said there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed...
Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Hueytown after a Bessemer man was shot to death Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown police said a man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital but he died shortly after arriving, Hueytown police Chief Mike Yarbrough confirmed at 9:50 p.m.
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
Person on interest in arson and homicide case has extensive criminal history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are still searching for a “person of interest” after a body was discovered in a burning home in Birmingham earlier this week. Police are searching for Youitt Jones in connection to the case. Records indicate Jones has an extensive criminal history. Court...
Calera Police release patrol statistics
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to track crime in your area, Calera Police are trying to help by posting their department statistics to Facebook. They are doing this especially now that their staffing is low, but the number of calls, they’re answering from the public hasn’t dropped.
36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting
An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
Louisiana man killed in Sumter Co. crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Sumter Co. claimed the life of a man from Slidell, Louisiana. Authorities have identified the victim as Webster J. Joseph. He was 37. Joseph died when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit a 2018 International tractor-trailer, according to State...
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Bessemer man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
Tuscaloosa officers fire weapons at woman driving toward them during flee attempt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman is in custody in Tuscaloosa after fleeing police and attempting to run officers over with her car, causing them to shoot at her, according to the Violent Crimes Unit at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Capt. Jack Kennedy said the incident began Monday morning...
Calera Police Department gets new SRO and K-9 unit
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, the Calera Police Department only had two full time School Resource Officers, but this year that has changed. This year Calera Police Department has seven SRO’s, 1 SRO sergeant and a drug detection K-9. Chief David Hyche said the two full time SRO’s...
