Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police locate missing elderly man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say Willie Sole has been located and is safe. Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham. He is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Hueytown after a Bessemer man was shot to death Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown police said a man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital but he died shortly after arriving, Hueytown police Chief Mike Yarbrough confirmed at 9:50 p.m.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police

A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
BRIGHTON, AL
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
BRIGHTON, AL
105.1 The Block

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
wbrc.com

Calera Police release patrol statistics

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to track crime in your area, Calera Police are trying to help by posting their department statistics to Facebook. They are doing this especially now that their staffing is low, but the number of calls, they’re answering from the public hasn’t dropped.
CALERA, AL
AL.com

36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting

An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Louisiana man killed in Sumter Co. crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Sumter Co. claimed the life of a man from Slidell, Louisiana. Authorities have identified the victim as Webster J. Joseph. He was 37. Joseph died when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit a 2018 International tractor-trailer, according to State...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Calera Police Department gets new SRO and K-9 unit

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, the Calera Police Department only had two full time School Resource Officers, but this year that has changed. This year Calera Police Department has seven SRO’s, 1 SRO sergeant and a drug detection K-9. Chief David Hyche said the two full time SRO’s...
CALERA, AL

