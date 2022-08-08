Kevin Durant vs. Steve Nash: Brooklyn Nets Have Decision to Make

And the Orlando Magic can sit back, relax and watch.

It appears the Kevin Durant saga will continue this offseason.

Has Durant softened his stance on wanting out of Brooklyn? Not quite … but he has given Nets’ ownership an option that could potentially make him try to work things out going forward.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania , Durant is essentially telling the Brooklyn Nets they can choose to keep him, or they can choose to keep coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

“In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash,” writes Charania.

Any trade involving Durant will have to be creative and will likely involve multiple teams.

Durant has the Phoenix Suns and in-state rival Miami Heat among his preferred list of teams, according to ESPN , but several teams could enter the race with stars around the league pushing for the future Hall of Famer to join them in their respective city. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are among the teams with substantive packages that could sway the Nets to deal Durant away.

While the Orlando Magic probably isn't going to be one of those teams, maybe there's a world where the team gets involved as a third or fourth team to help facilitate a trade.

But maybe it's just best for the Magic to sit this one out and enjoy the popcorn.