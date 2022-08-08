ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Quick Hits: Tee Higgins Impresses, Punter Competition Heats Up

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upGTI_0h9YF54p00

Cincinnati continued training camp on Monday

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jogged, walked around and even made a couple casual tosses during Monday's practice.

The 25-year-old is still recovering after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

It's a good sign that he's improving, although no timetable has been given for his potential return to practice.

"I think what you see is what you get. He looks good to me," head coach Zac Taylor said . "He's starting to get better every single day. Again, I don't want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it's been encouraging. He's back to himself in meetings and so looking good."

Here are some other takeaways from Monday's session.

Higgins Makes 1-on-1 Debut

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was impressive on Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old still isn't working in 11-on-11 drills, but he did go through 1-on-1s.

Higgins shook Eli Apple to make a nice catch on the near sideline. Then he skied over Cam Taylor-Britt in the end zone to snatch away what would've been a 5-yard touchdown.

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSotM_0h9YF54p00

Drue Makes Push

Monday's session was a special teams aficionado's dream. Darrin Simmons was in heaven, as he put his guys through a plethora of drills.

Drue Chrisman got the better of Kevin Huber on Monday. Both guys had some impressive punts, but Chrisman's leg strength was on full display throughout the session.

It's also worth noting that Evan McPherson made every kick he attempted on Monday, including the ones with Chrisman as the holder.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryHzG_0h9YF54p00

Chidobe Awuzie Continues to Have a Stellar Camp

Awuzie won two out of three 1-on-1 matchups with Ja'Marr Chase. How many cornerbacks in the NFL can say that?

The veteran continues to fly under the radar, but his size, athleticism and footwork give him a chance against anyone.

Awuzie even took part in some kickoff coverage drills as a returner. He looked good doing it, even though there's zero chance the Bengals put their top corner back there to return kicks this season.

James Rapien

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme

Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
COLUMBUS, OH
numberfire.com

Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) "ready to go" following offseason surgery

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is "ready to go" according to Zac Taylor. Higgins is ramping up his practice participation following offseason shoulder surgery. Asked about Higgins, Taylor said "On the physical part of things, he’s ready. I know he feels great. I know he’s ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day. But it’s good to slowly integrate him in there, so he’s been doing the one-on-ones. He’ll do seven-on-sevens going forward. I think that he feels really good, and man, he’s really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good.” Barring a setback, Higgins appears to be on track to open the season without limitations for the Bengals Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
FOX Sports

Will Raiders' Derek Carr prove he's an elite quarterback?

Derek Carr is entering his ninth season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and his sights are set on a deep playoff run after falling in a wild-card game to the Cincinnati Bengals last season. The AFC West, of course, is full of talented quarterbacks with the same goal, but is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bengals’ new stadium name

One of the NFL’s few remaining stadiums without a corporate name is no more. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed a 16-year deal with locally-based HR and payroll software company Paycor to rename Paul Brown Stadium as Paycor Stadium. That means that only the Chicago Bears‘ Soldier Field and the Green Bay Packers‘ Lambeau Field remain without corporate names. Here’s the announcement from the Bengals on Twitter:
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punter#Mike Brown#Paul Brown Stadium#American Football#Bengals Quick Hits#Debut Bengals
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Game Haus

Cincinnati Bengals Announce New Stadium Name

The Bengals have officially sold the naming rights to their stadium It will now be called Paycor Stadium, the team announced on Tuesday morning. The deal is rumored to be for 16 years, but the amount of money wasn’t disclosed. Owner Mike Brown has made it clear that this...
CINCINNATI, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy