Bengals Quick Hits: Tee Higgins Impresses, Punter Competition Heats Up

Cincinnati continued training camp on Monday

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jogged, walked around and even made a couple casual tosses during Monday's practice.

The 25-year-old is still recovering after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

It's a good sign that he's improving, although no timetable has been given for his potential return to practice.

"I think what you see is what you get. He looks good to me," head coach Zac Taylor said . "He's starting to get better every single day. Again, I don't want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it's been encouraging. He's back to himself in meetings and so looking good."

Here are some other takeaways from Monday's session.

Higgins Makes 1-on-1 Debut Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was impressive on Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old still isn't working in 11-on-11 drills, but he did go through 1-on-1s. Higgins shook Eli Apple to make a nice catch on the near sideline. Then he skied over Cam Taylor-Britt in the end zone to snatch away what would've been a 5-yard touchdown. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drue Makes Push Monday's session was a special teams aficionado's dream. Darrin Simmons was in heaven, as he put his guys through a plethora of drills. Drue Chrisman got the better of Kevin Huber on Monday. Both guys had some impressive punts, but Chrisman's leg strength was on full display throughout the session. It's also worth noting that Evan McPherson made every kick he attempted on Monday, including the ones with Chrisman as the holder. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Chidobe Awuzie Continues to Have a Stellar Camp Awuzie won two out of three 1-on-1 matchups with Ja'Marr Chase. How many cornerbacks in the NFL can say that? The veteran continues to fly under the radar, but his size, athleticism and footwork give him a chance against anyone. Awuzie even took part in some kickoff coverage drills as a returner. He looked good doing it, even though there's zero chance the Bengals put their top corner back there to return kicks this season. James Rapien

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok