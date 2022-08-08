Bengals Quick Hits: Tee Higgins Impresses, Punter Competition Heats Up
Cincinnati continued training camp on Monday
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jogged, walked around and even made a couple casual tosses during Monday's practice.
The 25-year-old is still recovering after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.
It's a good sign that he's improving, although no timetable has been given for his potential return to practice.
"I think what you see is what you get. He looks good to me," head coach Zac Taylor said . "He's starting to get better every single day. Again, I don't want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it's been encouraging. He's back to himself in meetings and so looking good."
Here are some other takeaways from Monday's session.
