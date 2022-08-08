PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area.Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related.So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be okay.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

