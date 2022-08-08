Read full article on original website
Police investigating 2 separate carjackings in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area.Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related.So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be okay.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
4 wanted in parking garage assault near Independence Hall in Philadelphia
According to the US Park Rangers, four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street between Walnut and Chestnut streets.
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
phl17.com
Shell Gas Station owner stabbed 3 times by a customer in Roxborough
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Shell Gas Station store owner was stabbed multiple times inside his establishment in the city’s Roxborough section. The incident happened on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9:30 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm during...
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
phl17.com
Man wanted for shooting a South Philadelphia man in the neck, torso: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who allegedly shot and killed a man in South Philadelphia on July 27, 2022. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street around 6:54 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck...
fox29.com
Center City apartment building had no water during heat emergency; residents press city for answers
CENTER CITY - Residents at a Center City apartment building say they went days without water in the middle of a heat emergency. They say their water was shut off without warning Monday morning. The water is back on as building residents and management press the city to know what happened.
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
phl17.com
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
fox29.com
Stolen FedEx truck in West Philadelphia found empty; no injuries reported, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police were called to a possible barricade situation involving a FedEx truck in West Philadelphia. Witnesses reportedly told police a man had locked himself inside a stolen FedEx truck on 47th and Linmore streets beginning around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man was refusing to come out...
Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Phillymag.com
The City Has Failed University City Townhome Residents. They Should Pay For It — Literally
The traumatizing clearing of the University City Townhome encampment in West Philly symbolizes the ongoing racial injustice of gentrification. One solution: The city should buy the property. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Monday morning’s abrupt...
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Endangered Persons
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing persons. Lavonne Faison, 26, and her son Devion, 6, were last seen at their home on the 500 block of N. Natrona St on Monday, August 8th at 4:45 pm. Lavonne is 5’4” and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a brown dress with black dots and a black & gold wig. Devion is 3 feet tall and 60 pounds. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
billypenn.com
Citing ‘criminal activity,’ police are nixing more block parties in West and North Philly
When North Philly resident Joan Amos submitted her permit application for a block party on Labor Day weekend, she thought it was just a formality. Her family has been holding the annual bash going on 50 years, and permits have never been an issue. Last week, about a month before...
billypenn.com
Where police blocked block parties; Helping ex-Prevention Point workers; Can pastors on corners curb violence? | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Police disproportionately nix West and North Philly block parties. Philly police denied over 200 block party permits this year due to “criminal activity.” We...
'I Have A Gun': Suspect On Loose After WSFS Bank Robbery In Delco
A suspect is at large after a bank robbery in Delaware County, authorities said. The masked man walked into WSFS Bank on West Township Line Road in Havertown around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Haverford Township police said. He apparently handed a teller a note that read, "This is...
