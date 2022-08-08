ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police investigating 2 separate carjackings in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area.Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related.So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be okay.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County

TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

Shell Gas Station owner stabbed 3 times by a customer in Roxborough

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Shell Gas Station store owner was stabbed multiple times inside his establishment in the city’s Roxborough section. The incident happened on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9:30 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#West Philadelphia#Police#Protest#Housing Unit
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Endangered Persons

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing persons. Lavonne Faison, 26, and her son Devion, 6, were last seen at their home on the 500 block of N. Natrona St on Monday, August 8th at 4:45 pm. Lavonne is 5’4” and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a brown dress with black dots and a black & gold wig. Devion is 3 feet tall and 60 pounds. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy