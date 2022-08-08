Read full article on original website
Virginia Business
Kaléo launches government biz unit
Richmond pharma company also hires chief commercial officer. Richmond-based Kaléo on Thursday announced the formation of a new government business unit to focus on domestic and international procurement of the company’s system to reverse the effect of weaponized opioids as well as to provide access to it for military and civilian stockpiles.
Virginia Business
Va. ABC hires chief digital and branding officer
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has named Vida Williams as its first chief digital and branding officer, the authority announced Thursday. Williams will guide the state ABC’s digital and web operations, communications and education with prevention teams, and support e-commerce initiatives. “Virginia ABC is committed to its growth...
