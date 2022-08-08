Body of judge who vanished on family trip found in Arkansas lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The body of an Arkansas judge was recovered from a Jefferson County lake on Sunday morning, one day after he disappeared while vacationing with his family.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker did not return after going out on his own in the Mud Lake area Saturday, KLRT-TV reported.

Bueker was 48.

Mud Lake channels into the Arkansas River in Reydell, Arkansas, KATV reported.

An extensive ground and water search was launched just before midnight, including the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, the TV station reported.

“The boats used were equipped with side-scan sonar, which provides a bird’s-eye view of the water,” Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. told KATV.

According to authorities, the side-scan sonar revealed a body on the bottom of the lake at around 9:16 a.m. local time Sunday, and deputies then recovered the body, the TV station reported.

Bueker’s death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, and an autopsy is pending, KLRT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group