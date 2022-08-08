Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Yuma man set for murder trial next month changes to guilty plea, still faces maximum 25 years
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting in 2019 pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, just one month before standing trial. Anthony Guillen, 31, was set for jury trial in September 2022, facing a first-degree murder conviction,...
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma man sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder, armed robberies
After being incarcerated for nearly two years, Jacob Alijah Allen will now head to the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to numerous attempted murder and armed robbery charges. The post Yuma man sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder, armed robberies appeared first on KYMA.
Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The post Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
kyma.com
Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
kyma.com
Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
kyma.com
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
thedesertreview.com
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on I-8
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez, 27, was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck on Friday, August 5, around 1:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area. A 57-year-old male pedestrian was on the right shoulder of Interstate 8 West westbound near the same rest area, according to a CHP press release.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial Avenue Paving Project to Close Intersections
CALEXICO — Motorists are being advised to expect delays while traveling on Imperial Avenue southbound of Highway 98 because of street paving taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12. The street paving project will also temporarily prevent motorists from turning either east or west from all...
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
One firefighter injured after trailer fire extinguished on Fifth St, Vaughn Ave
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from Rural Metro Fire says a trailer was extinguished after one person was displaced and one firefighter was injured. At about 6 a.m., fire crews arrived in the area of Fifth St. and Vaughn Ave. where they noticed a trailer with heavy smoke.
One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8
News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says one 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened Friday afternoon on I-8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area rest area in Seeley. CHP says the driver was a 27-year-old man driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box The post One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8 appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
Gas prices declining for seven straight weeks
Gas prices hit a major spike in June, but those prices have fallen over the last several weeks. The post Gas prices declining for seven straight weeks appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor
EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
thedesertreview.com
Community raises funds for beloved “Paletero Veloz”
EL CENTRO — For decades Hector Carrillo has served dozens upon hundreds of local children and families as the “Paletero Mas Veloz de El Centro,” or the Fastest Popsicle Salesman in El Centro, scooting around at full sprints on-foot, pushing a refrigerated cart to sell paletas, popsicles, and other goodies to children at organized sports or families post Sunday church services.
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000), California continues to see devastating onshore […]
thedesertreview.com
MTC sponsors vacation bible school for Holtville church
HOLTVILLE — Imperial Regional Detention Facility located in Calexico, CA and operated by Management and Training Corporation sponsored the Vacation Bible School for the Holtville’s First Assembly of God church. Pastors George and Annette Cortez received the various snacks and art supplies donated by MTC staff which will be for over 40 kids enrolled in the program.
calexicochronicle.com
VIDEO: Holtville Welcomes Calexico’s Break from Society
HOLTVILLE — Calexico’s Break from Society celebrated the release of its 2005 self-titled album to digital platforms with a mini-festival of sorts, featuring several bands, a DJ, vendors and food, all at Hot Rods & Beer’s outdoor area on Friday night, Aug. 5. Featured acts included professional...
