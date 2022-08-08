ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a great turnout back in July, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting another hiring event Thursday, August 11. The event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Constance Lane Elementary school located at 620 Gregory Street. More than 70 positions were filled...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Schools offering sign-on bonuses

(WTVO) — The number of teachers heading back to the classroom has hit a new low as schools across the country prepare to reopen their doors. About 600,000 teachers and staff have left the field in the past to years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is down nearly 3%, and the National […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago Co. Sheriff urges safe driving as students return to the classroom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, nearly 16% of fatal crashes in the state involve pedestrians. With summer almost in the rearview mirror, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana is urging drivers and pedestrians to take precautions to avoid back-to-school injuries. Caruana asks drivers not to go around school buses, and says they should always make eye contact with a person crossing a street. for pedestrians.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Rockford, IL
WIFR

Rockford Park District passes new safety measures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a recent spike in after-hours parties in local parks, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners took action at their Tuesday evening meeting. The board passed a number a measures they hope will “provide an environment where all are welcome and feel safe to play and recreate.“
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the barb city’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
DEKALB, IL
Person
Jason Pope
WIFR

Rockford Park District implements updated security measures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of after-hours incidents resulting in injuries, property damage and death prompt the Rockford Park District to step up safety precautions at its properties. In June of 2022, 25 after-hours incidents happened at parks and facilities owned by the Rockford Park District. Then in July,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More restoration projects coming soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New projects from restoration to developments could be coming in the future and will bring hundreds of jobs and many opportunities for the stateline. Project leaders worked to restore the Barber-Colman building, the Rockford Casino and the Ingerstoll telescope. Zekelman Industries is the largest steel tubing...
ROCKFORD, IL
#High School#Nutrition#Paid Time Off#Rockford Public Schools#Rps#Rps205 Com
100fmrockford.com

Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2022 Boone County Fair opens the gates Tuesday with a special promotion. Business day passes are available at select merchants that offer free adult admission to the fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. After 4 p.m., admission is $7. Wednesday through Sunday admission prices...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford Peaches fan trail features six famous spots across the city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area leaders believe a new fan experience will lead more people from all over the U.S. to Rockford and hopefully get them to stay. “We see people in our office all the time who have come from other parts of the country, even around the world to go to Beyer Stadium to stand on that field where the Peaches played,” said John Groh, Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau president.
ROCKFORD, IL
NewsBreak
Education
WIFR

Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much-needed road improvement projects given prospected...
BELOIT, WI

