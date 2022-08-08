Read full article on original website
1 Bed & Bar Lying Hidden Behind a Popular Yakima Bar Is Now on Airbnb
Did you know that cute charming tiny house behind Bill's Place bar in Yakima is now on Airbnb? Well, at least PART of it. We have seen that little house behind Bill's Place and wondered for years who actually lives in there. We didn't know that the charming little house is actually three apartments.
This Funny Yakima Car Lot TikTok Video Has Over 1 Million Views
I was minding my own business being nosy on the internet when I discovered this funny Yakima car lot TikTok video that has over one million views. Yes, over 1,000,000 clicks have been a-clicking on this TikTok video from Steve Hahn's Auto Group in Yakima, Washington!. Your guess is as...
There Are Only 3 Sweet As A Peach Days in August, Head to Grandview!
The summer may be almost over but it is the ripe time for picking fresh, juicy, sweet, delicious peaches. Bill's Berry Farm is hosting 3 Sweet As A Peach Days during the month of August, so head to Grandview, WA!. WHAT IS SWEET AS PEACH DAYS?. Bill's Berry Farm is...
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?
Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima Washington
The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima. How do you like your steak? Where do you go in Yakima to find steak cooked just the way you like it? There are at least 10 iconic places to get a great steak in Yakima and we know exactly where the locals love to go for it. There are three main sections of town where all of the iconic places to get a great steak are located: Downtown, West Valley, and out near Union Gap.
Five of the Best Terrific Zoos for Families to Visit in WA
Washington has quite a few terrific zoos and aquariums for families to visit. There are about five zoos and several aquariums located throughout Washington state. You can see amazing exotic animals and powerful rescued animals living in a protected Washington sanctuary and we have provided below a list of five of the best terrific zoos for families to visit in Washington, including one that has a safari self-guided driving tour option!
Peek Inside Stunning Million Dollar Log Cabin in Naches WA
Washington state contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and a lot of it can be found in Yakima County. The further out you get from the Yakima city limits, the more nature becomes stunning. Once you get to Naches, Washington, you begin to have your breath taken away by the jaw-dropping scenes of nature. There is a stunning two-story log cabin for sale that is tucked away in Naches that is worth a peek inside.
5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High School in Yakima Washington
5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High in Yakima Washington. A. C. Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, home of the Pirates, has been getting a ton of attention across the country recently, and for great reason! Davis High School, as its affectionately called by the locals these days, has some notable alumni that have been making national news. We have some Yakima celebrities in the sports world plus a Grammy and Soul Train Award nominee among the notable alumni at Davis High! https://www.ysd7.org/davis.
