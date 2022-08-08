ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)

10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
1460 ESPN Yakima

6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell

We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?

Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Camp#Special Week#A Special Day#The Campbell Farm#Stem#R O A D S#Roads
1460 ESPN Yakima

The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima Washington

The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima. How do you like your steak? Where do you go in Yakima to find steak cooked just the way you like it? There are at least 10 iconic places to get a great steak in Yakima and we know exactly where the locals love to go for it. There are three main sections of town where all of the iconic places to get a great steak are located: Downtown, West Valley, and out near Union Gap.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Five of the Best Terrific Zoos for Families to Visit in WA

Washington has quite a few terrific zoos and aquariums for families to visit. There are about five zoos and several aquariums located throughout Washington state. You can see amazing exotic animals and powerful rescued animals living in a protected Washington sanctuary and we have provided below a list of five of the best terrific zoos for families to visit in Washington, including one that has a safari self-guided driving tour option!
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Peek Inside Stunning Million Dollar Log Cabin in Naches WA

Washington state contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and a lot of it can be found in Yakima County. The further out you get from the Yakima city limits, the more nature becomes stunning. Once you get to Naches, Washington, you begin to have your breath taken away by the jaw-dropping scenes of nature. There is a stunning two-story log cabin for sale that is tucked away in Naches that is worth a peek inside.
NACHES, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High School in Yakima Washington

5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High in Yakima Washington. A. C. Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, home of the Pirates, has been getting a ton of attention across the country recently, and for great reason! Davis High School, as its affectionately called by the locals these days, has some notable alumni that have been making national news. We have some Yakima celebrities in the sports world plus a Grammy and Soul Train Award nominee among the notable alumni at Davis High! https://www.ysd7.org/davis.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
387
Followers
4K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy