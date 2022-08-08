ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaalco Energy (EGY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Vaalco Energy (EGY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.64%. A quarter...
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT 1.58%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
The Independent

Aviva vows to deliver more investor returns after earnings leap higher

Aviva has seen its shares surge higher after it increased its dividend following better-than-expected figures and said it is planning more share buybacks.The stock leapt 12% higher on Wednesday as the insurance giant pledged to unveil more investor returns at the end of its full year, having already dished out £4.75 billion to shareholders after selling off chunks of the business in recent years.It came as the group reported a 14% rise in half-year operating profits to £829 million for the first half of 2022.Aviva said it is increasing its interim dividend payout by 40% to 10.3p a share.Delivering for...
The Associated Press

Chery Fully Embarks on the New Energy Layout

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- So far, Chery has established a research and development system covering six research and development centers in North America, Europe and Shanghai. It has applied more than 23000 patents and authorized more than 14000 patents (of which the invention patent accounts for 1/3). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005012/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon Made Two Additional Payments Totaling $5 Million

The saga continues. According to multiple reports, WWE has filed a new notice with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming that they learned of two additional payments totaling $5 million that was paid by Vince McMahon. The filing claims that the payments are unrelated to the $14.6...
