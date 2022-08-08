Aviva has seen its shares surge higher after it increased its dividend following better-than-expected figures and said it is planning more share buybacks.The stock leapt 12% higher on Wednesday as the insurance giant pledged to unveil more investor returns at the end of its full year, having already dished out £4.75 billion to shareholders after selling off chunks of the business in recent years.It came as the group reported a 14% rise in half-year operating profits to £829 million for the first half of 2022.Aviva said it is increasing its interim dividend payout by 40% to 10.3p a share.Delivering for...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO