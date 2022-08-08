Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Yuma man set for murder trial next month changes to guilty plea, still faces maximum 25 years
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting in 2019 pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, just one month before standing trial. Anthony Guillen, 31, was set for jury trial in September 2022, facing a first-degree murder conviction,...
Murder case that ended in a shocking mistrial set for new trial next month
After an unexpected mistrial in the murder case against Izak Lucero, the state will get another opportunity to prosecute him in September. The post Murder case that ended in a shocking mistrial set for new trial next month appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma man sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder, armed robberies
After being incarcerated for nearly two years, Jacob Alijah Allen will now head to the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to numerous attempted murder and armed robbery charges. The post Yuma man sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder, armed robberies appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers
A Thermal woman was arrested after being accused of setting a fire at a relative's home in Landers Monday night. The incident first started at about 8:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Montara Road in Landers in reference to a female acting irate with family members. According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies learned that The post Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers appeared first on KESQ.
Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The post Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
kyma.com
Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
kyma.com
Fire broke out in Calexico near port of entry
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in Calexico Saturday morning near the port of entry. Edgar Morales, Calexico firefighter says when they arrived on scene, what appeared to be a homeless encampment was in flames. "This fire, there was no exposure. No buildings in danger," says Morales....
kyma.com
Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
kyma.com
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial Avenue Paving Project to Close Intersections
CALEXICO — Motorists are being advised to expect delays while traveling on Imperial Avenue southbound of Highway 98 because of street paving taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12. The street paving project will also temporarily prevent motorists from turning either east or west from all...
holtvilletribune.com
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
NBC San Diego
Debate Over Height of Replacement Border Wall Planned at Friendship Park
Law enforcement agents and immigration advocates are debating the height of a replacement border wall planned at Friendship Park near Imperial Beach. Those plans, which are on hold for now, call for a 30-foot tall barrier to replace the current 18-foot wall. It's a point of contention between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and those who wish to maintain the culture of the park, as well as advocates concerns about the safety of migrants desperate enough to try and scale the barrier.
One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8
News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says one 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened Friday afternoon on I-8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area rest area in Seeley. CHP says the driver was a 27-year-old man driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box The post One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8 appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
thedesertreview.com
Community raises funds for beloved “Paletero Veloz”
EL CENTRO — For decades Hector Carrillo has served dozens upon hundreds of local children and families as the “Paletero Mas Veloz de El Centro,” or the Fastest Popsicle Salesman in El Centro, scooting around at full sprints on-foot, pushing a refrigerated cart to sell paletas, popsicles, and other goodies to children at organized sports or families post Sunday church services.
thedesertreview.com
Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor
EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000), California continues to see devastating onshore […]
