Law enforcement agents and immigration advocates are debating the height of a replacement border wall planned at Friendship Park near Imperial Beach. Those plans, which are on hold for now, call for a 30-foot tall barrier to replace the current 18-foot wall. It's a point of contention between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and those who wish to maintain the culture of the park, as well as advocates concerns about the safety of migrants desperate enough to try and scale the barrier.

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO