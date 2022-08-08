ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers

A Thermal woman was arrested after being accused of setting a fire at a relative's home in Landers Monday night. The incident first started at about 8:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Montara Road in Landers in reference to a female acting irate with family members. According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies learned that The post Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers appeared first on KESQ.
LANDERS, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Fire broke out in Calexico near port of entry

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in Calexico Saturday morning near the port of entry. Edgar Morales, Calexico firefighter says when they arrived on scene, what appeared to be a homeless encampment was in flames. "This fire, there was no exposure. No buildings in danger," says Morales....
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial Avenue Paving Project to Close Intersections

CALEXICO — Motorists are being advised to expect delays while traveling on Imperial Avenue southbound of Highway 98 because of street paving taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12. The street paving project will also temporarily prevent motorists from turning either east or west from all...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants

HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
HOLTVILLE, CA
KYMA News 11

Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
NBC San Diego

Debate Over Height of Replacement Border Wall Planned at Friendship Park

Law enforcement agents and immigration advocates are debating the height of a replacement border wall planned at Friendship Park near Imperial Beach. Those plans, which are on hold for now, call for a 30-foot tall barrier to replace the current 18-foot wall. It's a point of contention between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and those who wish to maintain the culture of the park, as well as advocates concerns about the safety of migrants desperate enough to try and scale the barrier.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
KYMA News 11

One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8

News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says one 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened Friday afternoon on I-8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area rest area in Seeley. CHP says the driver was a 27-year-old man driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box The post One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8 appeared first on KYMA.
SEELEY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice

SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
thedesertreview.com

Community raises funds for beloved “Paletero Veloz”

EL CENTRO — For decades Hector Carrillo has served dozens upon hundreds of local children and families as the “Paletero Mas Veloz de El Centro,” or the Fastest Popsicle Salesman in El Centro, scooting around at full sprints on-foot, pushing a refrigerated cart to sell paletas, popsicles, and other goodies to children at organized sports or families post Sunday church services.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor

EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000), California continues to see devastating onshore […]

