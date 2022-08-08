ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Kassandra Sweeney: Everything we know about deaths of mother and two sons found shot at New Hampshire home

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons who were found shot dead at their family home in Northfield, New Hampshire.The body of Sweeney was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.On Thursday, police confirmed the arrest of the juvenile who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.Meanwhile,...
