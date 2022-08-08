A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons who were found shot dead at their family home in Northfield, New Hampshire.The body of Sweeney was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.On Thursday, police confirmed the arrest of the juvenile who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.Meanwhile,...

