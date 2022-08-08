Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in a March shooting that led to a homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57. The initial shooting happened in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West...
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 57-year-old man in Montgomery
An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man in Montgomery earlier this year. Montgomery police on Wednesday announced Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder. He is charged the slaying of 57-year-old Enrico Coleman. The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. March 28 at an apartment...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged in High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Car
A Montgomery man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that stretched from Millbrook to Clanton. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says that just after 5PM Sunday, they got a report that a stolen BMW might be in their area. A short time later, a police officer saw the car on Coosada Parkway near Caroline Drive.
WSFA
Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal shooting at Selma nightclub
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two defendants in a nearly 5-year-old deadly shooting outside a Selma nightclub has entered a guilty plea. Kenneth Ingram, 33, was one of two men charged with murder and first-degree assault in the 2017 shooting outside Prime Ultra Lounge, a charge to which he originally pleaded not guilty. Court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirm Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Aug. 3 to 10
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Dubois Street. • A child custody dispute was reported on Charles CC Blalock Street. • An arrest was made on Freeman Avenue. • A domestic incident was reported on Adams Street. • Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • An arrest was made...
Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Man’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 33-year-old Natalio Lopez Garcia of Montgomery was shot at around noon Monday in the 300 block of Chase Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have released no other information.
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Man found shot dead inside Alabama home, investigation ongoing
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
WSFA
DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
WSFA
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers for Identification of Home Burglary Suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential Burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for Burglary and Theft of Property. The offense occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at a residence located in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road in Montgomery, Alabama. No other information was released.
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Sheriff Creates Safe Exchange Zone
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a safe exchange zone to give people a way to make transactions and have face-to-face contact. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says with the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales, people can exchange goods in the safe exchange zone outside the sheriff’s offices at 115 South Perry Street downtown.
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
Clanton Advertiser
Three arrested on drug charges after kidnapping report determined to be false
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on drug charges after a 911 call about a kidnapping led to a search. Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, Antonio Jimenez Sanchez and Ofelia Sala Sanchez have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an Aug. 1 incident.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Man Shot and Killed on Zelda Road
Montgomery Police have now identified the man who was shot and killed on Zelda Road Saturday. Police say 26-year-0ld Christoper Thomas is the victim of the shooting in the 2600 block of Zelda Road, which is near the intersection of Ann Street, just west of Interstate 85. The shooting happened...
wbrc.com
Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is accused of pretending to be a Walmart employee in order to steal a phone, according to the Millbrook Police Department. Millbrook Investigators released photos of the person wanted for Felony Theft of Property. Officers said she walked into Walmart at 145 Kelley Boulevard...
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
