Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Raiders News: Former 12th Overall Pick Gets a Workout
The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a nose tackle to add to their rotation. Perhaps the former first-round pick (12th overall) from 2015, Danny Shelton, is the answer. Do the Raiders need another defensive tackle?. Right now, the Raiders are carrying quite a load of defensive...
NFL・
3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt
It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
Cowboys Camp: Offensive Line Trouble Heading Into Preseason Opener?
The Cowboys' offensive line still has issues as the team approaches the preseason, and they may kick off the regular season with those issues unaddressed.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
San Francisco Heat: Why 49ers Jimmie Ward Has 'No Love' for Rams
49ers safety Jimmie Ward has no love for the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2022 season.
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Former Seahawks, Raiders and Bills RB Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas
Former Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police confirmed. Lynch, 36, was pulled over near the Las Vegas Strip around 7:25 a.m., according to TMZ, but reportedly did not submit to a breathalyzer test.
Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent
The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off incredible accuracy at Chiefs camp
Patrick Mahomes may have taken a comment from his old teammate, Tyreek Hill, personally. "As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said back in June, comparing the accuracy of Mahomes and his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, anyone who has actually...
Marshawn Lynch arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas
Former Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday and charged with DUI. Known as “Beast Mode” on the football field, former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas running back Marshawn Lynch was a headache for defenders. On Tuesday, however, the longtime NFL...
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
NFL world reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s place on 49ers’ unofficial depth chart
As we get closer to the season, teams are starting to release their unofficial depth charts for the 2022-23 NFL season, and the San Francisco 49ers certainly released a controversial one on Tuesday morning. The 49ers‘ depth chart featured the expected names as the starters, but veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo...
Mets' Dominic Smith 'went through a ton of things off the field this year that people don’t even know about'
The New York Mets began Wednesday afternoon at 72-39 overall and with the second-best record in all of MLB behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33), but not everybody associated with the Amazins has enjoyed a stellar summer. Popular Mets first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith was initially optioned to...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
