Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
WTHI
Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
vincennespbs.org
Back 2 School in Vincennes
It’s back to school today for Vincennes Community and Catholic Schools. Be sure and take extra time, caution and patience as school buses and other school traffic increases throughout the city. Vincennes Community Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley was on social media early this week talking about how they system...
WTHI
Vigo County Fair Association gets more money to make improvements to fairgrounds
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will get more money to make improvements. The Vigo County Fair Association gave a special presentation Monday at the redevelopment commission meeting. County fair officials touched on all of the improvements they have made to the grounds this past year. These...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
vincennespbs.org
Local hospital addresses nursing shortage
A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
WTHI
"If we got volunteers all day, that would be great!" Clay Co. Humane Society in need of volunteers, funds for new project
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Humane Society has served Clay County and its animals since 1957. But, Board of Directors President Toni Carter said the center needs some humans to help take care of its furry friends. "I always tell people who come in to volunteer that it's...
MyWabashValley.com
VCSC Officers participate in active shooter training
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Around 40 school protection officers for the Vigo County School Corporation took part in active shooter training on Tuesday and Wednesday. The training simulated responding to an active shooter and eliminating the threat. In a course they set up in Top Gun, officers went through and shot targets in what Top Gun instructor Eric Cunningham said was “as real as they could make it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
WTHI
Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board. Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council. Labella says she's "ready...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of Kroger Shadow-Anchored Shopping Center Totaling $10 Million in Terre Haute, Indiana
“The sale features a 41,663 SF multi-tenant retail center plus a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks Drive-Thru at a Kroger shadow-anchored shopping center.”. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has completed the sale of South Pointe Crossing, a Kroger shadow-anchored retail property in Terre Haute, Indiana. There were two separate transactions in the execution of the break-up sale strategy at the center with two different 1031 exchange buyers, which featured a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks and a 41,663-square-foot multi-tenant retail center.
MyWabashValley.com
Little Italy Festival 2022 Re & Regina on Good Day Live!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s festival Re & Regina stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the changes, updates and events on tap for this year. Watch the attached interview and visit the festival page on Facebook for all of the information you need to enjoy Little Italy.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held
Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington seeks control of convention center
The city of Bloomington is proposing a plan to take over ownership and operation of the Monroe Convention Center and to pay for an expansion of the venue. City leaders have submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and will present the idea Tuesday during the Monroe County Council meeting.
WTHI
Bloomfield Pool hosts a day full of events before it closes for the year
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Pool is inviting everyone to participate in a day full of events. It's a part of an effort to raise some money for pool additions. The main events are the duck derby, boat race, and belly buster competition. The duck derby will send 1,000...
Comments / 1