Vigo County, IN

Comments / 1

WTHI

Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Back 2 School in Vincennes

It’s back to school today for Vincennes Community and Catholic Schools. Be sure and take extra time, caution and patience as school buses and other school traffic increases throughout the city. Vincennes Community Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley was on social media early this week talking about how they system...
VINCENNES, IN
Vigo County, IN
Education
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
County
Vigo County, IN
WTHI

New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local hospital addresses nursing shortage

A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

VCSC Officers participate in active shooter training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Around 40 school protection officers for the Vigo County School Corporation took part in active shooter training on Tuesday and Wednesday. The training simulated responding to an active shooter and eliminating the threat. In a course they set up in Top Gun, officers went through and shot targets in what Top Gun instructor Eric Cunningham said was “as real as they could make it.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
CLAY CITY, IN
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTHI

Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of Kroger Shadow-Anchored Shopping Center Totaling $10 Million in Terre Haute, Indiana

“The sale features a 41,663 SF multi-tenant retail center plus a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks Drive-Thru at a Kroger shadow-anchored shopping center.”. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has completed the sale of South Pointe Crossing, a Kroger shadow-anchored retail property in Terre Haute, Indiana. There were two separate transactions in the execution of the break-up sale strategy at the center with two different 1031 exchange buyers, which featured a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks and a 41,663-square-foot multi-tenant retail center.
MyWabashValley.com

Little Italy Festival 2022 Re & Regina on Good Day Live!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s festival Re & Regina stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the changes, updates and events on tap for this year. Watch the attached interview and visit the festival page on Facebook for all of the information you need to enjoy Little Italy.
CLINTON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held

Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
MICHIGANTOWN, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Bloomington seeks control of convention center

The city of Bloomington is proposing a plan to take over ownership and operation of the Monroe Convention Center and to pay for an expansion of the venue. City leaders have submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and will present the idea Tuesday during the Monroe County Council meeting.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

