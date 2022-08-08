Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
CBS 58
New UW-Madison chancellor visits Milwaukee amid biggest application wave ever
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- UW-Madison's new chancellor visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 10 to meet with dozens of new and returning students at 3rd Street Market Hall. Students who graduated high school during the pandemic say college could be the first time they have in-person instruction all year since the 2018-2019 school year.
CBS 58
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Memory care facility in Brookfield brings livestock and music to residents with second annual county fair
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local memory care home is bringing the county fair right to its facility for those living there. Lakewood Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted its second annual county fair. They filled the yard with livestock for the residents to pet and interact with, plus...
CBS 58
'This has to stop': Milwaukee Fire Dept stretched thin by record call volume
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The fourth dangerous fire at the abandoned Northridge Mall in as many as weeks is exposing serious concerns about funding and resources for critical city services. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said his crews are exhausted. The Northridge Mall fire was dangerous enough, but the pressure created...
CBS 58
Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
CBS 58
Denita Ball shares her plans as next sheriff of Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County just elected its next sheriff and for the first time in the department's history, the role will be taken over by a Black woman. Denita Ball will take over as Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to retire. Ball won the primary election with more than...
CBS 58
Gov. Evers, DOC announce selection, land purchase for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Aug. 9, announced the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) has selected a site for a new Type 1 facility in the city of Milwaukee -- located at 7930 West Clinton Avenue. The announcement of the site is a major step in...
CBS 58
Committee denies repainting "Black Humanity Now" mural in downtown Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A street mural in Racine will not be restored after a vote from the city's Public Works and Services committee Wednesday, Aug. 11. From a birds-eye view, the area of Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th Street in downtown Racine reads "Black Humanity Now" in yellow block-letters. Those letters are now fading - and will stay that way.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
CBS 58
Mitchell International says your next flight may be easier than ever with new TSA PreCheck kiosks
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine getting onto an airplane without taking your shoes off or getting your wallet out. Officials at Milwaukee's airport say starting Tuesday, that's possible using their new CLEAR kiosks along with TSA PreCheck. Next time you're at Mitchell International Airport, you'll be seeing these new CLEAR...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department receives supply of locks from Master Lock company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 9, received a supply of locker combo locks, bike locks, gun locks, and steering wheel locks from Master Lock company. The locks are to be distributed to community members at community events and will add an extra layer of...
CBS 58
More Milwaukee Co. residents registered to vote than in 2018 partisan primary, but turnout was down
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many eyes across the country were on Wisconsin's partisan primary election Tuesday. But did more people show up to the polls?. According to the Milwaukee County Election Commission, more Milwaukee County residents were registered to vote in this partisan primary than the last, but it didn't translate to voters.
CBS 58
Milwaukee fire chief fed up with ongoing arson at former Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire at the former Northridge Mall around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. It's yet another fire put out at the abandoned mall. MFD says a 2nd alarm was requested due to the size of the fire. According to Milwaukee Fire...
CBS 58
Slender Man attack: Morgan Geyser drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser...
CBS 58
Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
CBS 58
Officials warn public of telephone scammer impersonating Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating recent complaints of a phone scam. They say the scammer identifies himself as a law enforcement officer and claims that the victim missed jury duty or a court summons. They tell the victim that they run the risk of being arrested unless they pay a sum of money. The scammer requests payment be made by purchasing a prepaid money card and submitting the information over the phone.
CBS 58
3 Democrats on the primary ballot for Milwaukee County sheriff
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There will soon be a new sheriff in town. As Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to retire, three people currently on his team are vying for the top spot. Denita Ball, Brian Barkow, and Thomas Beal are on the ballot. All three are leaders within the department and have decades of experience.
CBS 58
Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
CBS 58
Michels and Kleefisch vote as the polls open
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Polls opened at 7 a.m. across Wisconsin, and within minutes both Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch were at their respective polling places. Kleefisch voted in Sullivan and Michels in Hartford and Chenequa Village Hall. They're the two top contenders for the republican gubernatorial candidate. Michels was...
