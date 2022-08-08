MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating recent complaints of a phone scam. They say the scammer identifies himself as a law enforcement officer and claims that the victim missed jury duty or a court summons. They tell the victim that they run the risk of being arrested unless they pay a sum of money. The scammer requests payment be made by purchasing a prepaid money card and submitting the information over the phone.

