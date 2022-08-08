ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

New UW-Madison chancellor visits Milwaukee amid biggest application wave ever

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- UW-Madison's new chancellor visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 10 to meet with dozens of new and returning students at 3rd Street Market Hall. Students who graduated high school during the pandemic say college could be the first time they have in-person instruction all year since the 2018-2019 school year.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Committee denies repainting "Black Humanity Now" mural in downtown Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A street mural in Racine will not be restored after a vote from the city's Public Works and Services committee Wednesday, Aug. 11. From a birds-eye view, the area of Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th Street in downtown Racine reads "Black Humanity Now" in yellow block-letters. Those letters are now fading - and will stay that way.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
DELAFIELD, WI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS 58

Slender Man attack: Morgan Geyser drops release request

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Officials warn public of telephone scammer impersonating Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating recent complaints of a phone scam. They say the scammer identifies himself as a law enforcement officer and claims that the victim missed jury duty or a court summons. They tell the victim that they run the risk of being arrested unless they pay a sum of money. The scammer requests payment be made by purchasing a prepaid money card and submitting the information over the phone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

3 Democrats on the primary ballot for Milwaukee County sheriff

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There will soon be a new sheriff in town. As Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to retire, three people currently on his team are vying for the top spot. Denita Ball, Brian Barkow, and Thomas Beal are on the ballot. All three are leaders within the department and have decades of experience.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Michels and Kleefisch vote as the polls open

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Polls opened at 7 a.m. across Wisconsin, and within minutes both Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch were at their respective polling places. Kleefisch voted in Sullivan and Michels in Hartford and Chenequa Village Hall. They're the two top contenders for the republican gubernatorial candidate. Michels was...
SULLIVAN, WI

