PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO