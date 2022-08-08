ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against Jayana Webb for crash killing two troopers

3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against Jayana Webb for crash killing two troopers — PHILADELPHIA (CBS3) - A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice.
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
Two hurt in accidental shooting near New Castle

New Castle County police detectives continue to investigate a shooting near New Castle on Wednesday morning that they said, so far, appears to be accidental. Police responded to Colonial Village Apartments off of Moores Lane around 10:45 a.m. on August 10, 2022, and found two victims. A 28-year-old man had...
