Carjacking victim shot in Mantua even after giving up his car, Philadelphia police say
The same suspect was apparently responsible for carjacking someone else just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
fox29.com
Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
phl17.com
Man wanted for shooting a South Philadelphia man in the neck, torso: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who allegedly shot and killed a man in South Philadelphia on July 27, 2022. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street around 6:54 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck...
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
NBC Philadelphia
Fight Over Woman May Be Cause of Deadly Shooting Outside Philly Popeye's, Cops Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A fight over a woman may have prompted a shooting outside a Philadelphia Popeye’s restaurant that left a young man dead and two others injured, police sources told NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62. The 19-year-old victim, who was also an employee...
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
local21news.com
3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against Jayana Webb for crash killing two troopers
3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against Jayana Webb for crash killing two troopers — PHILADELPHIA (CBS3) - A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice.
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
phl17.com
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
N.J. mom is ‘fighting for justice’ after 2 family members die in shootings months apart
Jennifer Williams-Crosell is still mourning the loss of her 19-year-old daughter, who was shot to death in her Bridgeton apartment last year. Now, Williams-Crosell and her family are in mourning again following the shooting death of her brother-in-law, Herbert R. Lee Jr. “We’re taking this very hard,” Williams-Crosell said Tuesday....
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Family wants answers after man killed while attending friend's funeral in Philadelphia
Diniar Camp was shot and killed while attending a funeral for his friend Joelill Foy -- the founding member of the singing group Brotherly Love.
WDEL 1150AM
Two hurt in accidental shooting near New Castle
New Castle County police detectives continue to investigate a shooting near New Castle on Wednesday morning that they said, so far, appears to be accidental. Police responded to Colonial Village Apartments off of Moores Lane around 10:45 a.m. on August 10, 2022, and found two victims. A 28-year-old man had...
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
4 wanted in parking garage assault near Independence Hall in Philadelphia
According to the US Park Rangers, four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street between Walnut and Chestnut streets.
fox29.com
Argument over girl may have sparked deadly triple shooting outside North Philadelphia Popeyes, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that an argument about a girl may have sparked a deadly triple shooting outside a North Philadelphia Popeyes restaurant. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the closed Popeyes restaurant on the 300 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 11 p.m.
