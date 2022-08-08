Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Memory care facility in Brookfield brings livestock and music to residents with second annual county fair
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local memory care home is bringing the county fair right to its facility for those living there. Lakewood Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted its second annual county fair. They filled the yard with livestock for the residents to pet and interact with, plus...
CBS 58
Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
CBS 58
End of Summer Block Party, hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, set for Aug. 21
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fun for the whole family! The first-ever End of Summer Block Party, hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, is set for Sunday, Aug. 21. From 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1209 N. Broadway -- just a few blocks east of Fiserv Forum -- the party will feature local food trucks and vendors including BeBe Bistro, Chilango Express, and Lakefront Brewery beer, along with live music, entertainment, and church tours.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
New UW-Madison chancellor visits Milwaukee amid biggest application wave ever
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- UW-Madison's new chancellor visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 10 to meet with dozens of new and returning students at 3rd Street Market Hall. Students who graduated high school during the pandemic say college could be the first time they have in-person instruction all year since the 2018-2019 school year.
CBS 58
Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
CBS 58
Bucks hold open auditions for Grand Dancers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bucks held open auditions Tuesday, Aug. 9, for their world famous dance team, the Grand Dancers. The group proves you're never too old to get your groove on. Dancers ages 55 and older auditioned for a spot at Gather near Fiserv Forum. They were met...
CBS 58
Immerse yourself in 'Adventure in Wonderland' -- China Lights festival returns Sept. 16 through Oct. 30
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Immerse yourself in "Adventure in Lantern Wonderland." The China Lights festival at Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens takes place Sept. 16 through Oct. 30 after a two-year hiatus. The experience will take you down the rabbit hole where guests will be met by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Committee denies repainting "Black Humanity Now" mural in downtown Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A street mural in Racine will not be restored after a vote from the city's Public Works and Services committee Wednesday, Aug. 11. From a birds-eye view, the area of Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th Street in downtown Racine reads "Black Humanity Now" in yellow block-letters. Those letters are now fading - and will stay that way.
CBS 58
'An excellent teammate': 90-year-old man having fun, making plays on the diamond
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Don't tell that to the players of The Greater Milwaukee 65+ Softball League. Every summer, the league uses a slightly adapted version of softball to get men 65 and older off the couch and on the ball field for fun, competitive games at McCarty Park.
CBS 58
Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Denita Ball shares her plans as next sheriff of Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County just elected its next sheriff and for the first time in the department's history, the role will be taken over by a Black woman. Denita Ball will take over as Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to retire. Ball won the primary election with more than...
CBS 58
Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
CBS 58
WNBA All-Star, Milwaukee native Ogunbowale to miss opening playoff series
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale will miss at least two weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. The Wings announcing the 25-year-old 2020 WNBA scoring champion underwent a successful Iliac Crest Core Muscle Avulsion Repair after injuring her hip on Aug. 6 during a game against the Indiana Fever.
CBS 58
Gov. Evers, DOC announce selection, land purchase for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Aug. 9, announced the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) has selected a site for a new Type 1 facility in the city of Milwaukee -- located at 7930 West Clinton Avenue. The announcement of the site is a major step in...
CBS 58
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
CBS 58
Referendum to double budget of Western Lakes Fire Department fails
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A referendum to double the budget of the Western Lakes Fire Department has failed. It needed to pass in the city and town of Oconomowoc, Merton, Ottawa, Lac La Belle and Summit, but failed to do so. Western Lakes has about a $6.8 million budget...
CBS 58
Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department receives supply of locks from Master Lock company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 9, received a supply of locker combo locks, bike locks, gun locks, and steering wheel locks from Master Lock company. The locks are to be distributed to community members at community events and will add an extra layer of...
Comments / 0