Franklin, WI

CBS 58

Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

End of Summer Block Party, hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, set for Aug. 21

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fun for the whole family! The first-ever End of Summer Block Party, hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, is set for Sunday, Aug. 21. From 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1209 N. Broadway -- just a few blocks east of Fiserv Forum -- the party will feature local food trucks and vendors including BeBe Bistro, Chilango Express, and Lakefront Brewery beer, along with live music, entertainment, and church tours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
DELAFIELD, WI
Franklin, WI
CBS 58

New UW-Madison chancellor visits Milwaukee amid biggest application wave ever

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- UW-Madison's new chancellor visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 10 to meet with dozens of new and returning students at 3rd Street Market Hall. Students who graduated high school during the pandemic say college could be the first time they have in-person instruction all year since the 2018-2019 school year.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bucks hold open auditions for Grand Dancers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bucks held open auditions Tuesday, Aug. 9, for their world famous dance team, the Grand Dancers. The group proves you're never too old to get your groove on. Dancers ages 55 and older auditioned for a spot at Gather near Fiserv Forum. They were met...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Macc#Art#Cancer Survivor#Cancer Research#Charity#Macc Fund Open#Cbs 58
CBS 58

Committee denies repainting "Black Humanity Now" mural in downtown Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A street mural in Racine will not be restored after a vote from the city's Public Works and Services committee Wednesday, Aug. 11. From a birds-eye view, the area of Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th Street in downtown Racine reads "Black Humanity Now" in yellow block-letters. Those letters are now fading - and will stay that way.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

WNBA All-Star, Milwaukee native Ogunbowale to miss opening playoff series

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale will miss at least two weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. The Wings announcing the 25-year-old 2020 WNBA scoring champion underwent a successful Iliac Crest Core Muscle Avulsion Repair after injuring her hip on Aug. 6 during a game against the Indiana Fever.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

