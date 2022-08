The idea of a college football preseason is interesting. Preseason as in, comparing it to the NFL, as the pros have three preseason games each year (four if you count the teams that play in the Hall of Fame Game) with a 17-game regular season schedule. Well, Ohio State coach Ryan Day found the idea of college teams scrimmaging in fall camp, or even spring practice, very intriguing. He was asked after the Buckeyes’ latest practice.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO