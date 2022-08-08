Read full article on original website
Related
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
Five-part ESPNU series "Welcome Home: South Carolina football" begins tonight
The five-part ESPNU series “Welcome Home: South Carolina Football” begins tonight at 7 p.m. and will feature on the station each week with the final episode coming the Wednesday after the season-opener. Cameras have been following the players and coaches around in the buildup to the season and...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
247Sports
WATCH: Highlights from UNC's First Scrimmage
On Saturday, North Carolina's young talent was on full display at the first scrimmage of training camp. On Monday, UNC's official Twitter account released clipped together highlight package of some of the team's most impressive plays. In the video, freshman running back Omarion Hampton can be seen breaking a huge...
2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech
With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSU's Lincoln Victor dishes up the top play of fall camp on Day 8
Lincoln Victor, Cameron Ward, Donovan Ollie all had banner days on Day 8, and with the return of full pads so did the offensive line.
Decision Day: 3-star DL Tavion Gadson making his choice on Thursday
Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson is set to make his college decision on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.. Gadson is expected to choose from his top five school list that consists of Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State. Gadson has taken two official visits thus far --...
Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player
Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
Videos from Day Eight of Oregon State Fall Camp 2022
The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING POD: Four-star mauler latest addition to Tide's 2023 offensive line haul
A big -- and we mean big -- piece of Alabama's offensive line class for the 2023 recruiting cycle fell into place Thursday when four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay announced his intention to sign with the Crimson Tide. What does the addition of the four-star prospect from East St. Louis,...
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time
Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham made 'huge strides' during the offseason
Malik Cunningham had a good season last year. Statistically speaking, he posted career-best totals in passing for 2,841 yards and 20 touchdowns. As his bio details, Cunningham became the second quarterback in program history and 14th player overall to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished fifth in the ACC in rushing, ranked fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns with 20, and finished 14th in the country in total offense. That is a really good season.
Countdown to Kickoff: 21 days until Penn State football
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
Virginia Tech Football: Watch OC Tyler Bowen at Media Day
Virginia Tech Offensive Coordinator Tyler Bowen took to the podium on Wednesday during Virginia Tech’s annual Media Day, which was streamed live on Hokie Sports. Bowen spoke about the offense, broke down his talented trio of freshmen tight ends, and more during his segment. You can view the entire...
Get to know JUCO big man Saliou Seye
Ellsworth Community College big man Saliou Seye has started to see his recruitment open up before the start of his freshman season. The 7-foot big man has received offers from Iona, Wichita State, Cincinnati and Arizona State with other high major interest. “Saliou is a freshman and will have three...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0