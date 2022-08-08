Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale make splash in survey

The Summer of ’22 has reached its midpoint.

Sunday, Aug. 7, marked the official middle of the season.

But those who live in the Valley know there is more to come and are equipped to deal with it. They have the answer in the backyard, according to a survey.

A number of cities in the East Valley and one in the West Valley rank high nationally in a study of cities that have a penchant for pools.

Chandler ranks first in the U.S. for pool lovers in the survey that also places Gilbert, Mesa and Scottsdale in the top 10.

Glendale and Phoenix were not left high and dry, though, as they finished in the top 10 among 100 cities studied by StorageCafe.

StorageCafe analyzed 100 cities to identify the best places for Americans who love swimming pools.

StorageCafe is a nationwide storage space website linked to Yardi, which develops and supports investment and property management software for real estate companies.

The survey used a combined index to measure the “pool access” potential for each city.

The examination looked at for-sale and for-rent listings and ranked the share of houses for sale and apartments for rent with access to pools, the costs of buying or renting a home with a pool, as well as the number of public pools per capita. It also factored in self-storage services.

Arizona trumps both California and Florida in terms of offering easy access to pool fun.

Most apartment communities in Arizona come with resort-style pools and most homes for sale have a pool, the study found.

And first among cities is Chandler, which ranked No. 1 in the state and across America for pool lovers.

About 99% of the apartment units in the city offer access to pools, and there’s no extra cost associated with living in a "pool-enhanced community," the study found.

Also, about 60% of the single-family homes and condos for sale in Chandler come with a pool.

Gilbert ranks fourth, and, like Chandler, almost all of the apartments in the city have access to pools, according to StorageCafe.

Also, about half of the homes or condos for sale in Gilbert feature pools. A home with a pool in Gilbert is approximately 9% more expensive than one without a pool, the study showed.

Mesa and Scottsdale rank sixth and seventh, respectively.

Scottsdale has the highest proportion of homes and condos for sale with pools among the top 100 cities, 70%, “but all this water fun potential comes with a lofty price tag.

"Scottsdale homes with pools are 16% more expensive than those without pools,” StorageCafe officials stated in a release.

Glendale and Phoenix also landed in the top 20 of best cities for pool lovers.

However, the study showed, Phoenix registers the largest price difference in Arizona between listings that feature the amenity and listings that don’t, with the former having 28% higher price tags.

As for the nation’s least pool-friendly city: Detroit.

For more on the survey and the methodology used: https://www.storagecafe.com/blog/chandler-az-is-the-countrys-best-city-for-pool-lovers/