ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richland, MN

Comments / 0

Related
ktoe.com

Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash

A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
KIMT

RPD: House suffers extensive damage after possible impaired driver crashes vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old Faribault man could be facing charges after a crash resulted in a vehicle causing substantial damage to a residence. Police said the rollover crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. The vehicle left the road, struck a curb and hit a car in a driveway at 1927 Valleyhigh Dr. NW before it hit a residence causing extensive damage in the 2000 block.
FARIBAULT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Accidents
City
Albert Lea, MN
Owatonna, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Olivia, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
New Richland, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
FARIBAULT, MN
Turnto10.com

Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Lakeville

(WJAR) — An individual was injured after a rollover crash in Lakeville Tuesday night. The Lakeville Fire Department responded to the crash around 10:00 p.m. on Precinct Street. The department says the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was transported to Saint...
fox9.com

18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60

WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

An investigation into the Hopkins house explosion that killed an elderly couple in July has been completed. Hopkins Police, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, said an unattached gas line is to blame for the explosion. The incident killed Herb, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83. According to police, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
KIMT

Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision

GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident

The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
AM 1390 KRFO

Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
STILLWATER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Fire Department#Propane Tank#Accident#Ups#Service#Ford Expedition
Sasquatch 107.7

Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k

(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old

The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
NORTHFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy