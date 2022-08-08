ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Hastings Star Gazette

Byllesby Dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity

Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Newly updated lake home for sale in Cannon Falls

This lake home has a lot to offer. The home includes a brand new master bath, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the updated kitchen and a large gas fireplace in the main level family room. The home offers great views of Lake Byllesby and local bluffs. The home...
CANNON FALLS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Popular Steele fishing spot may get a makeover

Steele County officials agreed Tuesday on a plan to reconstruct a portion of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 28 and, in the process, improve a popular boating and fishing spot. Located in Berlin Township, the 17-acre Beaver Lake Park has a concession stand, playground, a sand volleyball court, and a...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Hastings house for sale feels like a private retreat

This country oasis is only minutes from the Twin Cities. The property comes with pristine grounds lined with perennial gardens, a vegetable garden, a raspberry patch and a salt water in-ground pool. Impressive features in this home include rustic hickory custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Bertazzoni induction cooktop, black...
HASTINGS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Woman Accused of Defrauding Olmsted County Sent to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Byron woman who was recently accused of defrauding the Olmsted County jail through a forged check has been ordered to serve a 95-month prison sentence for a previous conviction. An Olmsted County judge yesterday revoked 33-year-old Chrysten Doney's probation and executed a nearly eight-year...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
KROC News

Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident

The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60

WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
kchkradio.net

Charges: 6 pounds of pot found during Lonsdale traffic stop

(LONSDALE NEWS REVIEW) – Lonsdale police officers allegedly found around 6 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape pens and thousands of dollars during a traffic stop. An officer pulled over a truck after the driver failed to turn off his high-beam lights as he came into Lonsdale on Highway 19 around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 2, according to a court complaint.
LONSDALE, MN

