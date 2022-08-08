ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Hinrichsen announces resignation from SCHS

By Annie Harman
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

The Steele County Historical Society announced Monday that Kellen Hinrichsen, executive director of the organization since 2020, will resign from his position effective Aug. 16.

Hinrichsen has helped lead the organization through the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw the acquisition of the Jerry’s Supper Club mural by the Historical Society and managed the merger of the SCHS with the Orphanage Museum, making admission to the History Center free and many other accomplishments.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” said Hinrichsen. “It has been a pleasure to serve the community over the past two years and to help build and progress the Steele County Historical Society. I am very proud of what I have had the opportunity to do during my time here.”

The announcement comes as Hinrichsen will be moving on to a new position, while remaining here locally in Owatonna.

“I am very happy to be able to remain here. Owatonna and Steele County have really come to feel like home since my family moved here,” he said.

Operations at SCHS will go on as normal while the search for a new executive director takes place. All planned events and programs through the end of the year will go on as originally planned, and the board stated in a press release they are confident in the organization’s ability to continue serving the public.

“While Kellen’s presence and expertise will be sorely missed, we are fortunate to have a dedicated and committed staff who will continue with business as usual,” said Deb Lustig, president of the SCHS board. “The SCHS appreciates Kellen’s service and support this positive move forward for him and his family. Going forward, nothing will change as we continue our service to the community of Steele County.”

Hinrichsen was first hired as the executive director in September 2020, replacing James Lundgren, who had served in the role for two years.

Prior to coming to Owatonna, he had served as the director of the Warren County Historical Society in Monmouth, Illinois, as well as holding roles as the museum assistant at the University of Denver Museum of Anthropology, the Molly Brown House Museum, the Denver Botanic Gardens, as well as museum manager at the Amache Historical Society Museum in Granada, Colorado and the Dallas Holocaust Museum

Comments / 0

Related
steeledodgenews.com

Radels’ memories prompt latest donation to SCFF

What may look like just a new parking lot at the Steele County fairgrounds is actually a patch of memories. “This is where a lot of my time was spent as a kid,” said Allan Radel, of Owatonna, “and my time here was special. 4-H and the FFA were a huge part of our lives, and this is where the 4-H building and the barns were.”
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea City Council approves property rezoning

(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea City Council will be rezoning two vacant lots into light industrial buildings. The council approves the rezoning during the August 8th city council meeting. Earlier this year, the city requested proposals for the lots on Spark and Belmont Ave. Broadway Home Design proposed...
ALBERT LEA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Minnesota Government
Steele County, MN
Government
County
Steele County, MN
Owatonna, MN
Government
Sasquatch 107.7

Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale

Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthropology#Dallas#Molly Brown House#Supper Club#The Historical Society#The Orphanage Museum
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Byllesby Dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity

Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFIL Radio

Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
STILLWATER, MN
ktoe.com

Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash

A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
FARIBAULT, MN
mnprairieroots.com

Discovering Mac’s Park Place along the Zumbro River

DOWN THE GRAVEL ROAD from Mabe’s Deer Camp just off Goodhue County Road 21 a ways, hang a left and you’ve reached Mac’s Park Place Campground & Bar in rural Mazeppa. Randy and I discovered Mac’s, at the foot of the Lake Zumbro dam, during a day trip into the Zumbro River Valley. It’s a restaurant, bar and campground. A hidden, at least for those unfamiliar with its location, community gathering spot.
MAZEPPA, MN
Y-105FM

Four Vehicle Crash in NE Rochester Sends Two to Hospital

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders had to extricate two people following a four-vehicle crash in northeast Rochester this morning. A Rochester police spokesperson says officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and 37th St. Northeast around 9:30 a.m. The individuals were extricated from a van and were taken to a hospital for observation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
153
Followers
322
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy