Hinrichsen announces resignation from SCHS

The Steele County Historical Society announced Monday that Kellen Hinrichsen, executive director of the organization since 2020, will resign from his position effective Aug. 16.

Hinrichsen has helped lead the organization through the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw the acquisition of the Jerry’s Supper Club mural by the Historical Society and managed the merger of the SCHS with the Orphanage Museum, making admission to the History Center free and many other accomplishments.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” said Hinrichsen. “It has been a pleasure to serve the community over the past two years and to help build and progress the Steele County Historical Society. I am very proud of what I have had the opportunity to do during my time here.”

The announcement comes as Hinrichsen will be moving on to a new position, while remaining here locally in Owatonna.

“I am very happy to be able to remain here. Owatonna and Steele County have really come to feel like home since my family moved here,” he said.

Operations at SCHS will go on as normal while the search for a new executive director takes place. All planned events and programs through the end of the year will go on as originally planned, and the board stated in a press release they are confident in the organization’s ability to continue serving the public.

“While Kellen’s presence and expertise will be sorely missed, we are fortunate to have a dedicated and committed staff who will continue with business as usual,” said Deb Lustig, president of the SCHS board. “The SCHS appreciates Kellen’s service and support this positive move forward for him and his family. Going forward, nothing will change as we continue our service to the community of Steele County.”

Hinrichsen was first hired as the executive director in September 2020, replacing James Lundgren, who had served in the role for two years.

Prior to coming to Owatonna, he had served as the director of the Warren County Historical Society in Monmouth, Illinois, as well as holding roles as the museum assistant at the University of Denver Museum of Anthropology, the Molly Brown House Museum, the Denver Botanic Gardens, as well as museum manager at the Amache Historical Society Museum in Granada, Colorado and the Dallas Holocaust Museum