Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Douglas County and City of Lawrence seeking nearly $3 million in HUD funding for supportive housing project, team of street outreach workers
More than $300 million in federal funding for fighting homelessness across the U.S. is up for grabs, and Douglas County and the City of Lawrence want about $3 million of it for supportive housing projects and a special team to work with homeless residents. The U.S. Department of Housing and...
LJWORLD
PHOTO: Lawrence Loop pedestrian tunnel beneath McDonald Drive takes shape
A new segment of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, pictured the week of Aug. 7, 2022, will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. The project is part of a larger segment of the loop that will eventually connect Michigan Street to Sandra Shaw Park. The 2022 budget estimated the total cost of that project to be about $1.49 million, a portion of which is funded by a state grant. Expenses included $525,000 in 2022 for easement and property acquisitions. A Kansas Department of Transportation grant will provide $564,000 toward construction.
WIBW
Topeka Mayor encourages community members to apply for board, commission openings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has several openings for community members to serve on various boards and commissions. “Serving on boards and commissions is a great way to get involved in local government, while serving your community,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “I encourage Topekans to take a look at the openings, see what topics might be of interest to you, and to apply for those open spots. We welcome citizens to join us in public service.”
WIBW
Douglas Co. pantry to open new facility after COVID-19 leads to summer boom
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a summer boom for Just Food, Douglas County’s food pantry has taken steps to expand its facility. Just Food, Douglas County’s local food bank, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that it has signed a lease agreement to take over the space at 805 Vermont St. It will primarily serve as a production facility where recovered foods will be turned into ready-to-eat meals available to Just Food shoppers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
County agrees to take less aggressive approach in trying to correct rural code violations
Douglas County officials are open to trying a more patient, less aggressive approach in dealing with rural properties that are violating some county codes, county commissioners were told Wednesday evening. County commissioners at their weekly meeting unanimously approved a temporary business use permit that will give a rural resident up...
Local medical manufacturer considers Olathe expansion
Artio Medical is seeking approval to build a 56,698-square-foot medical device manufacturing facility at Kansas Bioscience Park.
KCTV 5
Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
WIBW
Topeka’s Petco closes to address rodent problem
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Petco has closed down as they address a rodent problem we told you about last week. After inspections from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Petco was asked to stop selling food until the issue was resolved, although they did not order the store to close. On Wednesday, however, Petco has temporarily closed its doors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Plans filed to convert old, vacant East Lawrence tavern building into neighborhood restaurant
An old tavern building on an East Lawrence corner may get new life as a neighborhood restaurant. Longtime Lawrence restaurant and bar owner Brad Ziegler has filed plans at City Hall to use the mid-1800s stone building at 900 Pennsylvania St. as a “neighborhood restaurant.”. Those of you who...
kcur.org
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
WIBW
Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fight over proposed apartment complex in Overland Park headed for vote
The Overland Park City Council is expected to vote Aug. 15 on a 446-unit apartment complex developers want at 135th Street and Antioch Road.
gardnernews.com
Construction begins on I-35 between Gardner, Edgerton
Nightly lane closures are scheduled as part of a pavement improvement project on northbound and southbound I-35 from 215th Street to 167th Street beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project includes placing pavement markings on all northbound and southbound I-35 lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps at Sunflower Road, Homestead Lane and Gardner Road.
Construction on new pedestrian tunnel causing traffic delays in Lenexa
Crews are installing a pedestrian tunnel under 87th Street Parkway, which is closed just east of the entrance to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
kcur.org
Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission to consider adding form of government to November 2022 ballots
The Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday is set to decide whether to ask voters if they want to directly elect a mayor, and if they want to elect six commissioners by districts. The city created a task force in February 2021 to study the form of local government. Currently, five...
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
WIBW
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
Comments / 0