TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has several openings for community members to serve on various boards and commissions. “Serving on boards and commissions is a great way to get involved in local government, while serving your community,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “I encourage Topekans to take a look at the openings, see what topics might be of interest to you, and to apply for those open spots. We welcome citizens to join us in public service.”

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO