Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case

LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Indy’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Village Trace Boulevard, a residential area off Guion Road. Police said officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the […]
cbs4indy.com

Community remembers funeral director robbed and killed outside his business

INDIANAPOLIS — The community is coming together to remember a well-known and respected funeral director. 55-year-old James Dixon III was killed over the weekend, outside his business. “We are sick and tired of what’s going on. And the senseless killing of a life taken for no reason,” said Ronald...
Fox 59

Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

1 dead after shooting at north side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s north side that claimed one life. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street. Police said an adult male was shot right outside the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while […]
MUNCIE, IN

