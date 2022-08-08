Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. Williams
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were arrested for their alleged roles in the horrific animal abuse. On Thursday, after […]
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
The suspect in a Bloomington shooting is awaiting extradition to Monroe County after being arrested in Illinois.
FBI unable to get data from laptop of Greenwood mall shooter
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said Thursday they can't retrieve any data from the laptop recovered of the suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”
The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
Indianapolis man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 deadly shooting at a Broad Ripple pub. Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder after a two-day jury trial. Baker was also found guilty of being a habitual offender. In the early morning hours of Oct....
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis. Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021,...
2 shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Indy’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Village Trace Boulevard, a residential area off Guion Road. Police said officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the […]
Community remembers funeral director robbed and killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — The community is coming together to remember a well-known and respected funeral director. 55-year-old James Dixon III was killed over the weekend, outside his business. “We are sick and tired of what’s going on. And the senseless killing of a life taken for no reason,” said Ronald...
Four charged in connection to Indianapolis dog's death
Four adults are facing multiple charges after police say an adopted dog was found dead in a trash can.
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
Antonio Wynn is the third man charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery back in March in Indianapolis.
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
Kurt Russell, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
1 dead after shooting at north side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s north side that claimed one life. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street. Police said an adult male was shot right outside the […]
‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank
MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while […]
Fishers Fire Department removes ‘Wally the Weasel’ from ‘peeping into residence’
FISHERS — On August 7, the Fishers Police Department responded to a call at a residence that ended with them removing a weasel from peeping into a residential window. “Firefighters don’t go for that kind of creepiness,” said the fire department’s Facebook post, “so they jumped into action and cornered the #LittleWeasel.”
DOCS: Man seen stabbing dog as it hung by its leash; Woman bit officer so hard he bled during arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — Court records provide new details into a horrific case of animal abuse on Indy’s east side where police say a dog was stabbed, suffocated and killed. One suspect in the cruel death of a dog, whose body was found stabbed inside of a garbage can just nine days after it was adopted from […]
