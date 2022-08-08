ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Portion Of Potholes Reservoir Access To Close For Improvements

SPOKANE, Wash.- The Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County will be closed for construction from August, 15th, to December, 12th. The boat ramp is in poor condition and improvements are necessary to keep it safe and usable for the public. The planned maintenance includes installing...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Okanogan County commissioners declare county wide burn ban

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Okanogan County commissioners have declared a county wide burn ban, citing dry summer weather conditions. The burn ban will go into effect this Friday, Aug. 12 and prohibits all outdoor burning, including recreational fires. According to the county, combustible materials include, but are not limited to outdoor burning of yard waste, non-emergent agricultural burning, exploding gun targets and bullet tracer rounds.
kpq.com

12 Home Residential Project Approved for Chelan Falls

A plan for 12 single-family homes along the Columbia River in Chelan Falls is moving forward after receiving approval from the Chelan County Hearing Examiner. A developer from Seattle, Bob Moorman, submitted the proposal under the name Chelan Falls Properties to build the development called "Crescent Shore." The property does...
CHELAN FALLS, WA
kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The state’s dept. of fish and wildlife is pending a multimillion-dollar budget to further protect wildlife and get more people outdoors in Yakima County

SELAH, Wash. — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a multimillion-dollar budget Friday. The budget includes a thousand-acre property and a 17-acre conservation easement in the Wenas Wildlife Area in Yakima County. The goal is to protect and help save declining numbers of wildlife and get more people...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs

For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Douglas County wildfire grows to 6,500 acres and is 28 percent contained

Fire crews were expecting to make good progress today on the Mohr Canyon Fire burning in Douglas County after successfully building a perimeter around the fire Wednesday. The fire, which started Monday afternoon about eight miles southeast of Waterville, has grown to almost 6,500 acres and was 28 percent contained by this morning.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres

The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE

