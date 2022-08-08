Read full article on original website
inlander.com
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
nbcrightnow.com
Portion Of Potholes Reservoir Access To Close For Improvements
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County will be closed for construction from August, 15th, to December, 12th. The boat ramp is in poor condition and improvements are necessary to keep it safe and usable for the public. The planned maintenance includes installing...
Okanogan County commissioners declare county wide burn ban
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Okanogan County commissioners have declared a county wide burn ban, citing dry summer weather conditions. The burn ban will go into effect this Friday, Aug. 12 and prohibits all outdoor burning, including recreational fires. According to the county, combustible materials include, but are not limited to outdoor burning of yard waste, non-emergent agricultural burning, exploding gun targets and bullet tracer rounds.
kpq.com
12 Home Residential Project Approved for Chelan Falls
A plan for 12 single-family homes along the Columbia River in Chelan Falls is moving forward after receiving approval from the Chelan County Hearing Examiner. A developer from Seattle, Bob Moorman, submitted the proposal under the name Chelan Falls Properties to build the development called "Crescent Shore." The property does...
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
FOX 11 and 41
The state’s dept. of fish and wildlife is pending a multimillion-dollar budget to further protect wildlife and get more people outdoors in Yakima County
SELAH, Wash. — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a multimillion-dollar budget Friday. The budget includes a thousand-acre property and a 17-acre conservation easement in the Wenas Wildlife Area in Yakima County. The goal is to protect and help save declining numbers of wildlife and get more people...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs
For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
ncwlife.com
Douglas County wildfire grows to 6,500 acres and is 28 percent contained
Fire crews were expecting to make good progress today on the Mohr Canyon Fire burning in Douglas County after successfully building a perimeter around the fire Wednesday. The fire, which started Monday afternoon about eight miles southeast of Waterville, has grown to almost 6,500 acres and was 28 percent contained by this morning.
ifiberone.com
Potholes Reservoir boat access area to close for construction August through December
WARDEN - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says its going to shutter the Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir for an extended period of time starting Aug. 15. WDFW officials say the boat launch is in poor condition and improvements are needed to meet...
KHQ Right Now
Inslee says US, state flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of Dan Patterson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee is asking all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Dan Patterson, the Spokane Valley Firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after a shift and died on Aug. 4.
Washington Tribes Call on Governor to Reject Clean Energy Project Proposal
In a July 28 letter, most of the federally recognized tribes in Washington pushed the state to deny permits to a developer because its project along the Columbia River would mean the unavoidable destruction or damage to sites sacred to the area’s tribal nations. Tribal leaders in Washington are...
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
knkx.org
'It's putrid.' Yakima County neighbors raise air, groundwater concerns about nearby landfill
Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard. However, since 2019, her outdoor sanctuary has...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Washington State Agriculture Officials warn against rabbit virus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
