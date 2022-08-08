It’s the end of an era for a local brewery, but when one door closes, another opens. Penn Brewery has been brewing classic lagers and German beer styles in Pittsburgh since 1986, making it the oldest and largest brewery in Pittsburgh and one of the oldest craft breweries in the U.S. But its owners, Sandy Cindrich, Corey Little and Linda Nyman, announced this week via social media that they plan to sell the business to Pittsburgh-based businessman and owner of Arkham Realty Stefan Nitsch. Cindrich, Little and Nyman plan to retire.

