Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates owner Bob Nutting to buy Wigle Whiskey, Threadbare Cider & Mead

Pittsburgh-based craft distillery Wigle Whiskey announced Thursday that it will be selling its operation to Pittsburgh Pirates owner and multi-millionaire Bob Nutting. Wigle operates a distillery in the Strip District that produces whiskey, gin and other spirits. The company also runs a facility in Spring Garden that produces hard cider and mead for its Threadbare brand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos

A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood

Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh

Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Penn Brewery Sold to Local Businessman, as Current Owners Plan to Retire

It’s the end of an era for a local brewery, but when one door closes, another opens. Penn Brewery has been brewing classic lagers and German beer styles in Pittsburgh since 1986, making it the oldest and largest brewery in Pittsburgh and one of the oldest craft breweries in the U.S. But its owners, Sandy Cindrich, Corey Little and Linda Nyman, announced this week via social media that they plan to sell the business to Pittsburgh-based businessman and owner of Arkham Realty Stefan Nitsch. Cindrich, Little and Nyman plan to retire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main pool. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Spotlight on Music: A Who’s Who of Jazz Descends on Pittsburgh

The city is about to be filled with the sweet sounds of jazz as the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival draws in more than 100 musicians from around the world. The festival, presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, will take place Sept. 16-18 at Highmark Stadium and the August Wilson Center. Featured throughout the festival will be an all-star lineup of some of the biggest names in jazz music, including Ledisi, Stanley Clarke, Samara Joy, the Average White Band, Vanisha Gould and dozens of others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists

Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
PITTSBURGH, PA
travelweekly.com

American Queen Voyages unveils its longest sailing ever

American Queen Voyages in 2023 will sail what it calls "the most comprehensive itinerary in the company's 10-year history" -- a 23-day trip on the American Countess from Minnesota to Pittsburgh. After a one-night hotel stay, the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers cruise will depart Red Wing, Minnesota, on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Andy Warhol's family plans to auction 10 art school paintings

When Andy Warhol left Pittsburgh for New York City, he traveled lightly. “My uncle left Pittsburgh in 1949 and he didn’t leave with much, just a brown paper bag of clothes and a few of his essentials,” said James Warhola, the son of Warhol’s oldest brother, the late Paul Warhola.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta.   While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

