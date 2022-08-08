ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
BRIGHTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting

An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
HUEYTOWN, AL
newyorkbeacon.com

Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
FORESTDALE, AL
Alt 101.7

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
AL.com

Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police

A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
wvtm13.com

Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Hueytown after a Bessemer man was shot to death Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown police said a man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital but he died shortly after arriving, Hueytown police Chief Mike Yarbrough confirmed at 9:50 p.m.
HUEYTOWN, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Update: Woman identified after police chase arrest

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the woman involved in a police chase Monday morning. Leia Darby, 37, was arrested following the chase, in which she was originally stopped because of outstanding warrants. Darby now faces one count of attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of reckless...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

