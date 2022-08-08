Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
wvtm13.com
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2nd suspect charged in shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge that hurt innocent bystander
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Tuscaloosa restaurant and lounge that injured an innocent bystander. The gunfire rang out about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Spades on Culver Road. Authorities said there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed...
36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting
An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Hueytown after a Bessemer man was shot to death Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown police said a man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital but he died shortly after arriving, Hueytown police Chief Mike Yarbrough confirmed at 9:50 p.m.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
Walker County man charged with stalking after pulling gun on 9-year-old boy, authorities say
A Walker County man is behind bars after authorities say he pulled a gun on a young child. Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, is charged with first-degree felony stalking, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond. Authorities say Scott threatened to...
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
Family seeks help to bury 16-year-old boy found shot to death on Birmingham interstate
Friends and family are trying to raise money for the funeral of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin High School, was killed July 23. He was found in the back seat of a sedan on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
wvua23.com
Update: Woman identified after police chase arrest
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the woman involved in a police chase Monday morning. Leia Darby, 37, was arrested following the chase, in which she was originally stopped because of outstanding warrants. Darby now faces one count of attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of reckless...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
Comments / 0