Lincoln, NE

WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

NU Regents approve $85 million UNK-UNMC rural healthcare project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved an $85 million budget to expand the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s campus by building the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building. University leaders said the project expansion is aimed at addressing the need for healthcare workers...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln StarTran awarded $23.6 million grant for new transportation center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln will be getting a new multimodal transportation center thanks to a $23.6 million federal grant. On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that the grant had been awarded to StarTran. “This law marks the largest federal investment in public transit in U.S. history, and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln awards nearly $5 million in tourism grants to 15 local nonprofits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A total of 15 local nonprofits were awarded nearly $5 million in tourism grants on Thursday. City officials have allocated $4.9 million in tourism grants to local nonprofits that were each impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Capital Humane Society receives outpour of donations for pet pantry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Pawsitive Impact Project is making astonishing strides in the community of Lincoln. In June, Channel 8 spoke with Lauryn Nobbe, Director of Behavior and Placement who said they were in dire need of pet supplies. Now, she said donations are streaming into the pantry each week.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

USPS launches new delivery system in Nebraska for small businesses

LINCOLN. Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is one of the only states as of right now that will benefit from a new delivery program from the U.S. Postal Service. The new program called USPS Connect will help local businesses and their customers get same-day and next-day delivery. For example, packages...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

UNL grad students help gather donations with free sweet corn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agronomy and Horticulture department is hosting a free sweet corn giveaway until 5 p.m. outside Keim Hall on East Campus. Grad students are handing out sweet corn, while also fundraising for the department’s grad student association. Donations will go...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
kfornow.com

Covid Risk Remains High In Lancaster County

Lincoln, NE (August 9, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a fifth consecutive week. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the community both remain high. The number...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

