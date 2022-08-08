Read full article on original website
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
klkntv.com
NU Regents approve $85 million UNK-UNMC rural healthcare project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved an $85 million budget to expand the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s campus by building the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building. University leaders said the project expansion is aimed at addressing the need for healthcare workers...
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
klkntv.com
Lincoln StarTran awarded $23.6 million grant for new transportation center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln will be getting a new multimodal transportation center thanks to a $23.6 million federal grant. On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that the grant had been awarded to StarTran. “This law marks the largest federal investment in public transit in U.S. history, and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln awards nearly $5 million in tourism grants to 15 local nonprofits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A total of 15 local nonprofits were awarded nearly $5 million in tourism grants on Thursday. City officials have allocated $4.9 million in tourism grants to local nonprofits that were each impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial remains in orange as cases continue to drop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County took a steep drop in comparison to last week, while hospitalizations slightly rose. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 risk dial would stay in low orange for the fifth straight week. Back on July 12, the...
1011now.com
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
klkntv.com
‘Know and go’: Lincoln experts provide self-defense tips to help kids stay safe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With schools starting up again, parents are going to be looking for ways to keep their kids safe. Scott Walls, the owner and a sensei at the Lincoln Karate Clinic, says he teaches kids about the different types of predators that target children so they can learn to identify them and stay safe.
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society receives outpour of donations for pet pantry
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Pawsitive Impact Project is making astonishing strides in the community of Lincoln. In June, Channel 8 spoke with Lauryn Nobbe, Director of Behavior and Placement who said they were in dire need of pet supplies. Now, she said donations are streaming into the pantry each week.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
klkntv.com
USPS launches new delivery system in Nebraska for small businesses
LINCOLN. Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is one of the only states as of right now that will benefit from a new delivery program from the U.S. Postal Service. The new program called USPS Connect will help local businesses and their customers get same-day and next-day delivery. For example, packages...
klkntv.com
UNL grad students help gather donations with free sweet corn
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agronomy and Horticulture department is hosting a free sweet corn giveaway until 5 p.m. outside Keim Hall on East Campus. Grad students are handing out sweet corn, while also fundraising for the department’s grad student association. Donations will go...
iheart.com
Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
kfornow.com
Covid Risk Remains High In Lancaster County
Lincoln, NE (August 9, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a fifth consecutive week. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the community both remain high. The number...
klkntv.com
Nebraska in better shape than most amid an unprecedented mental health crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This year’s KIDS COUNT Data Book released early Monday morning, detailing how children across the U.S. are struggling with an unprecedented mental health crisis. This is all fueled by the pandemic, which has killed more than one million Americans. That includes over 1,600 children,...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces next president and CEO
On Thursday, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Luis Padilla, DVM Dipl. ACZM will serve as president and CEO of the zoo after Dennis Pate retires later this year.
klkntv.com
State patrol K9 sniffs out 100 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – State troopers seized over 100 pounds of marijuana after a K9 sniffed them out in a vehicle near Grand Island on Wednesday. Around 1:00 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Maxima that failed to signal on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
